Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to grow from $24.17 billion in 2020 to $24.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The slow growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as hypertensive drugs have a negative effect on COVID-19 patients. The anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to reach $27.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of anti-hypertensive drugs and related services. These drugs are re used to prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension. Some of the major anti-hypertensive drugs include diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor antagonists

Some of the major players of the anti-hypertensive drugs market are Merck & Co. Inc., Astra Zeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, United Therapeutics, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Bayer AG, Lupin Limited, Boehringer Engelheim GmbH, and Bayer AG.

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is segmented –

1) By Therapeutics: Diuretics, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Alpha Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Vasodilators

2) By Disease Source: Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare

The anti-hypertensive drugs market report describes and explains the global anti-hypertensive drugs market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The anti-hypertensive drugs report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global anti-hypertensive drugs market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global anti-hypertensive drugs market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

