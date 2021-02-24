Global Anti-Drone Market by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity.

Anti-drone technology, also known as counter-drone technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircrafts. These systems are also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV (counter- unmanned aerial vehicles). Europe anti-drone market reached $96.1 million in 2018, representing the third largest regional market in the world.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 37 figures, this 95-page report “Europe Anti-Drone Market by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe anti-drone market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe anti-drone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country.

Based on platform type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Ground-based Anti-drone

• Hand-held Anti-drone

• UAV-based Anti-drone

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Interdiction (further split into Electronic Countermeasures, Laser Countermeasures, Missile Effector, Combined Countermeasure Elements)

• Detection

Based on technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Electronics System

• Laser System

• Kinetic System

Based on vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Military and Defense

• Government

• Commercial Sector

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Platform Type, Application, Technology, and Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe anti-drone market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC

Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

1.2.7 Research Limitations 14

1.3 Executive Summary 15

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 18

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 21

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 24

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 27

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform Type 31

3.1 Market Overview by Platform Type 31

3.2 Global Ground-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026 34

3.3 Global Hand-held Anti-drone Market 2015-2026 35

3.4 Global UAV-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026 36

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 37

4.1 Market Overview by Application 37

4.2 Global Interdiction Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026 40

4.3 Global Detection Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026 42

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 43

5.1 Market Overview by Technology 43

5.2 Global Electronics Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026 46

5.3 Global Laser Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026 47

5.4 Global Kinetic Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026 48

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vertical 49

6.1 Market Overview by Vertical 49

6.2 Global Anti-Drone Market for Military and Defense 2015-2026 52

6.3 Global Anti-Drone Market for Government 2015-2026 53

6.4 Global Anti-Drone Market for Commercial Sector 2015-2026 54

6.5 Global Anti-Drone Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026 55

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 56

7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026 56

7.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country 60

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 60

7.2.2 U.S. Market 63

7.2.3 Canadian Market 66

7.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country 68

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 68

7.3.2 UK 71

7.3.3 France 73

7.3.4 Germany 75

7.3.5 Spain 78

7.3.6 Italy 80

7.3.7 Russia 82

7.3.8 Rest of European Market 84

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country 85

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 85

7.4.2 China 89

7.4.3 Japan 91

7.4.4 India 93

7.4.5 Australia 95

7.4.6 South Korea 97

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 99

7.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country 100

7.5.1 Argentina 103

7.5.2 Brazil 105

7.5.3 Mexico 107

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 109

7.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country 110

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia 113

7.6.2 Iran 115

7.6.3 UAE 117

7.6.4 Other National Markets 119

8 Competitive Landscape 120

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 120

8.2 Company Profiles 123

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 139

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 139

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 142

