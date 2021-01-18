Global Anti-Drone Market 2025 Expected to grow with highest CAGR: DRONESHIELD, Citadel Defense, TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd., Dedrone, OPENWORKS, Guard From Above BV

Anti-Drone Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts . The Anti-Drone market analysis report focuses on global leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out in this business document. Geographically, this report is categorized into various main regions, including sales, proceeds, market share and expansion rate (percent) in the following areas, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa. What is more, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Avnon group, DRONESHIELD, Citadel Defense, TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd., Dedrone, OPENWORKS, Guard From Above BV, ApolloShield, Convexum, D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., SRC, Inc.,

Global anti-drone market is to register a healthy CAGR of 29.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing occurrences of security vulnerabilities by unidentified drones and increasing government expenses on the development of aerospace and defense infrastructure.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are DeTect, Inc., MyDefence Communication, UAV Coach, QinetiQ, CerbAir, Counter Drone Solutions, Advanced Protection Systems., Department 13 and SENSOFUSION amongst others.

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Anti-Drone market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Anti-Drone market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Application

Detection

Detection and Disruption

By Technology

Laser System

Kinetic System

Electronic System

By Vertical

Military & Defence

Commercial Public Venues Critical Infrastructure Households Homeland Security



Global Anti-Drone Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of security vulnerabilities by unidentified drones is driving the growth of the market

Increased terrorism and illicit activity across the world is propelling the growth of the market

High requirement for anti-drone technologies for defence systems is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing government expenses on the development of aerospace and defence infrastructure in the developing economies is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High expenses for creating anti-drone devices are hampering the growth of the market.

Public security concerns is hindering the growth of the market

Extended and strict public authorizations for the anti-drone system is restricting the growth of the market

