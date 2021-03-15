Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market To Reach $212.2 Billion by 2024

The growth of anti-counterfeit packaging market is attributed to extensive concerns regarding the losses incurred by the manufacturers for the sale of the counterfeit product that is driving the growth of this market.

Anti-counterfeit technologies are sustained by supporting government reforms towards the packaging of food and pharmaceutical products that are majorly driving the growth of this market.

Based on technology, the anti-counterfeit packaging market is divided into covert, overt, forensic, and track and trace. Of all, the track and trace category have been contributing the largest revenue throughout the forecast period. This technology is used for locating the package at any point of time at the time of the delivery process of a product and further adds significant value to that product.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the growth of 11.7% during the forecast period owing to flourishing healthcare, pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries which are expected to bolster the growth of the Asia-Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging market.

The key players operating in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market are E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, Amcor Limited, Authentix Inc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Sicpa Holding SA, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Inksure Technologies Inc., Flint Group, TraceLink Inc., and AlpVision SA.

