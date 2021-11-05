Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market reached a value of nearly $75,376.4 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $75,376.4 million in 2020 to $86,436.2 million in 2025 at a rate of 2.8%. The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 and reach $114,413.5 million in 2030.

The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs which are used to prevent and treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The anti-asthmatics and COPD drug industry includes establishments that manufacture anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs such as bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies and combination drugs.

The anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG

The anti-asthmatic and COPD drugs market is segmented by drug class, end user, by distribution channel, by therapy, by route of administration, by age group, by prescription, by drug type and by geography.

By Drug Class –

The anti-asthmatic and COPD market is segmented by drug class into

a) Bronchodilators

b) Monoclonal Antibodies

c) Anti-inflammatory Drugs

d) Combination Drugs

By End User –

The anti-asthmatic and COPD market is segmented by end user into

a) Asthma Patients

b) COPD Patients

By Distribution Channel –

The anti-asthmatic and COPD market is segmented by distribution channel into

a) General Pharmacies

b) Hospital Pharmacies

c) Online Retailers

By Therapy –

The anti-asthmatic and COPD market is segmented by therapy into

a) Preventive

b) Curative

By Route of Administration –

The anti-asthmatic and COPD market is segmented by route of administration into

a) Oral

b) Inhaled

c) Intravenous

d) Subcutaneous

By Age Group –

The anti-asthmatic and COPD market is segmented by age group

a) Below 5

b) 5-14

c) 15-60

d) Above 60

By Prescription –

The anti-asthmatic and COPD market is segmented by prescription into

a) Prescription

b) Over The Counter (OTC)

By Drug Type –

The anti-asthmatic and COPD market is segmented by drug type into

a) Branded

b) Generic

The anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market report describes and explains the global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The anti-asthmatics and copd drugs report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

