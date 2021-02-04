Global Anti-Aging Services Market Growing By Increasing Market Share And Forecast 2026 With Top Key Players-Unilever, Estée Lauder Inc., Beiersdorf, Shiseido Co,Ltd., Solta Medical, Lumenis, Elizabeth Arden, Inc

Anti-Aging Services market report provides the best research offerings and the required critical information when it is about looking for new product trends or competitive analysis of an existing or emerging market. With this business report companies can hone their competitive edge again and again. The report comprises of expert insights on global industries, products, company profiles, and market trends. Users can gain unlimited, company-wide access to a comprehensive catalog of industry-specific market research from this industry analysis report. The global Anti-Aging Services marketing document examines industries at a much higher level than a market study.

Global anti-aging services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 37.45 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing consumer income and improving lifestyle of the people are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anti-aging services market are L’Oréal, ALLERGAN, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Estée Lauder Inc., Beiersdorf, Shiseido Co,Ltd., Solta Medical, Lumenis, Elizabeth Arden, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., pmdbeauty.com & Age Sciences Inc., Coty Inc., Alma Lasers.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Dandelion Sun announced the launch of their new 4 in 1 face moisturizer: be free which is specially designed to reduce wrinkles, will hydrate and brighten uneven skin tones. This new product will contain Vitamin C&E, avocado leaf and Japanese green leaf extracts. They don’t contain any sulfates, phthalates and parabens.

In May 2018, Dr. BK Modi announced the launch of their Smart Metabolic Anti- Aging Center which is India’s first anti- aging centre. This is specially designed one- stop solutions to all lifestyle diseases like diabetes and fat loss and will give result in 2 weeks. The treatment will be provided through state- of- the- art treatments like plant based nutraceuticals, non- invasive and recreate medicine techniques.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for anti- aging solutions will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in beauty industry will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing beauty awareness among population will propel the growth of this market

Rising disposable income will also act as driver for this market

Increasing aging population will drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Strict government regulation related to environment will also restraint the growth of this market

Availability of substitute in the market will hamper the market growth

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

Segmentation: Global Anti-Aging Services Market

By Type

Microdermabrasion

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Chemical Peel

Sclerotherapy

Intense Pulsed Light

Botox

Dermal Fillers

Others

By Demographics Outlook

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Generation Y

By Product

Anti-Wrinkle Product

Anti-Stretch Mark Product

Hair Color

UV Absorber

Natural Products

By Device

Radio- Frequency Devices

Laser Therapy

Anti- Cellulite Treatment Device

Microdermabrasion Device

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global anti-aging services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

