Global Anthrax Treatment Market Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2027||GlaxoSmithKline plc., Nasdaq, Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V
Anthrax Treatment Market Is Expected To Gain Market Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027. Data Bridge Market Research Analyses The Market Is Growing At A Substantial Cagr In The Above-Mentioned Research Forecast Period. Rising Prevalence Of The Disease, Growing Awareness And Development Of Newer Therapies With Minimum Invasive Nature Are The Factors Responsible For The Growth Of This Market.
The major players covered in the anthrax treatment market report are Bayer AG, Elusys Therapeutics, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Nasdaq, Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Cobalt Pharma, Anhui Tiankang(group) Shares Co., Ltd., Biogénesis Bagó, Indian Immunologicals Limited, ROSENBUSCH, VECOL, Réseau des CAVAC, Paramount Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., JOVAC among others.
Key Development:
- In October 2017, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of raxibacumab from GlaxoSmithKline plc. Raxibacumab is the only fully human monoclonal antibody used for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalation anthrax. The acquisition expand their infectious disease’s portfolio which emphasizing their superiority and market share.
Global Anthrax Treatment Market Scope and Market Size
The anthrax treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.
- Based on types, the anthrax treatment market is segmented into cutaneous anthrax, gastrointestinal anthrax, inhalation (pulmonary) anthrax and others
- The treatment segment for Anthrax treatment market includes antibiotics, antitoxins and others
- On the basis of route of administration, anthrax treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral.
- Based on end-user, the anthrax treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others
- Anthrax treatment market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital, pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.
Global Anthrax Treatment Market Drivers:
Rising prevalence of the disease, growing awareness and development of newer therapies with minimum invasive nature are the factors responsible for the growth of this market
Huge financial support from the government is drives the growth of global anthrax treatment market.
On-going clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals plays a major role in growth of market in forecast period. Inevitable inheritance of the disease for family background is one of the major factors that drive the market growth.
