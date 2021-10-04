Global Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global animal testing market was valued at $10.74 billion in 2019and the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% during 2019-2025 and at a CAGR of 2.46% during 2025-2035.

The animal testing market consists of the total expenses incurred by end-use entities that use animals for testing their products. End-use entities include academic research institutions and various industries (such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals & pesticides and cosmetics,) that conduct animal testing during product development. Pharmaceutical and medical device companies also use animal testing to understand basic disease mechanisms. End-use entities may also outsource these tests to clinical research organizations (CROs). The animal testing market covered in this report includes sales of animal testing services by CROs to end use industries.

The animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market are Emulate, Inc, Organovo Holdings, Inc, MatTek Corporation, EMD Millipore, China Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd. (J-TEC), ReproCell Inc, Organ Technologies Co, Ltd, Episkin

The animal testing market is segmented by type of end use industrial application, and by geography.

By End-Use – The animal market can be segmented by end-use industrial application into

a) Pharmaceuticals

b) Academic Research

c) Medical Devices

d) Chemicals & Pesticides

e) Cosmetics

f) Others

The animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market report describes and explains the global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The animal testing and non-animal alternative testing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

