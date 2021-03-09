Global Animal Medicines Market 2020, Industry Research Trends, Regional Outlook, Forecast Analysis 2025
Animal Medicines Market
KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on “Global Animal Medicines Market 2019-2025”. In addition, the report on the global Animal Medicines embraces of market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.
A detailed analysis into the market position of the animal medicines market, market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies, industry News and Strategies has been included.
Following are the key segments covered in the report:
By Animal Type:
Production
Poultry
Swine
Cattle
Sheep & Goats
Fish
Companion
Dogs
Cats
Horses
Others
By Type of Medicine:
Veterinary Pharmaceuticals
Feed Additives
By Product:
Drugs
Anti-infective
Anti-inflammatory
Parasiticide
Vaccines
Inactivated Vaccines
Attenuated Vaccines
Recombinant Vaccines
Medicated Feed Additives
Amino Acids
Antibiotics
Others
By Route of Administration:
Oral
Injectable
Topical
Others
By Type of Prescription:
OTC
Prescription
By Drug Type:
Branded
Generic
By Distribution Channel:
Veterinary hospitals
Veterinary clinics
Pharmacy and drug stores
E-commerce
Others
By End-use:
Reference Laboratories
Point-of-care testing/In-house testing
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
Others
Based on region, the global Animal Medicines is segmented into:
-
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Relevant points Highlighted:
- The report includes an overall business forecast that aims to gain valuable insights into the global Animal Medicines.
- The main segments have been further classified into sub-segments for a detailed review and a deeper understanding of the industry.
- The factors leading to market growth have been listed. The data has been collected from primary and secondary sources and analyzed by professionals in the field.
- The study analyses the latest trends and company profiles of the major players in the market.
List of leading players:
There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Animal Medicines are
- Archer Daniels Midland
- PHARMAQ
- Phirbo Animal Health
- Rangen Inc.
- Chemo Argentina
- China Animal Healthcare Ltd.
- CJ Cheiljedang Corp
- DBK Pharma S.A.E.
- Merck & Co (Merck & Co Animal Health)
- Merial Swine
- Vinovo
- Novartis Animal Health
- Perrigo Animal Health
- Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries
- Sauvet
- Brouwer
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.
- Animalcare Group
- Cattle Vaccines
- Century Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Ceva
- PetIQ, Inc.
- Selecta
- Syntec
- UCBVET
- Elanco Animal Health
- Eli Lilly and Company
- IDT Biologika
- Jurox Pty Ltd
- MSD Animal Health
- Neovia
- Nimrod Veterinary Products Ltd.
- Intervet Australia Pty Ltd
- Vetanco
- Veterinarski Zavod Subotica
- Vetoquinol S.A.
- Vinh Hoan
- Kyoritsu Seiyaku
- Labiana
- BASF India Ltd.
- Bayer Animal Health
- Belfarmacom
- Interfeed
- Virbac
- Wageningen Bioveterinary Research
- Wilbur-Ellis
- Other Players
The Following are the Key Features of Global Animal Medicines Report:
- Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis
- Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025
- Market Segments by Geographies and Countries
- Market Segment Trend and Forecast
- Market Analysis and Recommendations
- Price Analysis
- Key Market Driving Factors
- Animal Medicines Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
The report addresses following doubts:
- Which is the leading company in terms of innovation in the Animal Medicines?
What are the drivers that are affecting the demand for Animal Medicines?
- What are the growth prospects in the emerging regions for market players?
- What are the different distribution channels followed in the Animal Medicines by prominent market players?
- How do emerging market participants in the existing market environment develop their presence?
