Global Animal Medicine Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global animal medicine market reached a value of nearly $42,469.3 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% to nearly $54,690.0 million by 2023.Also the market is expected to growth to $62,005.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.48% and to $85,059.4 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.53%.

The animal medicine market consists of sales of veterinary medicines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture veterinary medicines used to treat animal diseases and/or to improve animals’ performance and health. The animal medicine industry includes establishments that manufacture veterinary pharmaceuticals such as veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics, and other veterinary pharmaceuticals, and establishments that manufacture medical feed additives and nutritional feed additives.

The animal medicine market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the animal medicine market are Zoetis, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Bayer AG

The animal medicine market is segmented by type of medicine, type of animal, drug type, type of prescription, route of administration, distribution channel, level of regulation, and by geography.

By Type of Medicine- The animal medicine market can be segmented by type of medicine into

a. Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

b. Feed Additives

By Type Of Additive Feed additives market is further segmented by type of additive into

a. Antibiotics

b. Amino Acids And Antioxidants

c. Vitamins, Acidifiers

d. Enzymes

e. Others

By Type of Animal – The animal medicine market can be segmented by type of animal into

a. Cattle (Dairy And Meat Purposes)

b. Poultry

c. Other Farm Animals

d. Dogs And Cats

e. Other Companion Animals

By Drug Type – The animal medicine market can be segmented by drug type into

a. Branded

b. Generic

By Type of Prescription – The animal medicine market can be segmented by type of prescription into

a. OTC

b. Prescription

By Route of Administration – The animal medicine market can be segmented by route of administration into

a. Oral

b. Intravenous

c. Subcutaneous

d. Others

By Distribution Channel – The animal medicine market can be segmented by distribution channel into

a. Vet Services

b. Online

c. Others

By Level Of Regulation- The animal medicine market can be segmented by level of regulation into

a. Highly Regulated Countries

b. Loosely Regulated Countries

The countries covered in the global animal medicine market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global animal medicine market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Animal Medicine Market Characteristics Animal Medicine Market Product Analysis Animal Medicine Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Animal Medicine Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

