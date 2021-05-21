Global Animal Health Market huge growth by 2027 with Top Key players likeMerck Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Vetoquinol SA, Zydus

Global Animal Health Market was valued at USD 45.10 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 69.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5%.

Animal healthcare is the taking care of animals with appropriate use of drugs such as vaccines, and other drugs, animal feeds, and diagnostic products. Increase in awareness regarding animal health as well as rise in disposable income which is expected to contribute the growth of overall market for animal health.

Rise in incidences of zoonotic disease is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global animal health market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for animal products due adoption of pets will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in awareness about preventive measures and availability of treatments will fuel the animal health market growth across the world. Also, increase in investments in research and development activities and development of new surgical techniques will propel the market growth over the forecast period.

However, stringent animal regulation for new drug approval is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global animal health market growth. All drugs require USGDA (US Food & Drug Administration) approval.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Merck Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Vetoquinol SA, Zydus, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Bayer AG, Zoetis, Inc, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Production Animal

Swine Poultry Cattle Fish Sheep & Goat

Companion Animal Horses Cats Dogs Others

By Products

Vaccines Pharmaceuticals Feed Additives Diagnostics Others

By Distribution Channel

E-commerce Retail Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

