Global Animal Feed Additives Market Key Players, Important Factors, Various Countries & growing at a CAGR of 4.63% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Animal Feed Additives Market

Qualiket Market Research provides key insights for the Animal Feed Additives Market in its published reports, which comprises global industry analysis, market size, market share, growth, trends, and forecast for2020-2027. Also, the historical tragedy of the global Animal Feed Additives Market is examined to gain an estimate valuation & size of the market throughout the forecast period. Trade shows, exhibitions, events are watched carefully for novel innovation & technological breakthroughs enveloping the market.

The global animal feed additives market was valued at USD 34.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 48.21 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.63% from 2020 to 2027.

Animal feed additives are the extra nutrients or drug for livestock. Feed additives consists amino acids, fatty acids, pharmaceuticals, steroidal compounds, vitamins, minerals, and fungal products. Animal feed is used for digestibility or intestinal health of animal, and to maintain hygiene of animal.

Several industry standards & parameters are considered while taking note of segment & sub-segment. A microscopic view of the market comprises historical information regarding the Animal Feed Additives Market as well as future events which can impact the market growth. The market demand is ascertained keeping in mind the value for the base year. Country-specific economic indicators as well as drivers are described in the report with investment opportunities suggested to interested investors. Key insights are given in tabular format and structured in a easy to read manner.

Growing consumption of meat as a source of protein around the world is expected to be a key factor driving the demand for animal feed additives. In addition, various disease outbreaks in livestock animals such as swine flu and foot & mouth diseases in the past decade has increased concern over meat quality and safety which further has prompted the use of feed additives.

North America feed additive market revenues were estimated to be USD 8,788.9 million in 2020 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% from 2020 to 2027. Growing consumer shift for organic meat is expected to be a key challenge for the market over the next few years. The increase in global energy costs is fast becoming a major factor in feed production, impacting upon the costs of feed ingredients and manufacturing as well as delivery.

The growing demand for meat, especially in developing regions, is expected to be a key driving factor for the growth of the amino acids market in the near future. Lysine, a major amino acid consumed worldwide as a feed additive, is essential for the growth of animals, especially swine and Farms.

Veterinary Services assumes a significant job in perception, early recognition and treatment of infections in creatures so as to limit foodborne pathogens from entering the natural way of life. Developed countries such as in the United States, more than 66% of veterinarians work in private or corporate clinical work on, giving veterinary consideration to a changed scope of animal types. This would, in turn, establish healthy platform for the growth of this market segment

Growing meat consumption around the world has been a major driver for animal feed additive demand. In addition, growing awareness regarding the benefits of feed additives coupled with recent outbreak of diseases has prompted increased consumption of additives in animal feed

Growing life expectancy, scarce availability of land and water resources for animal feed production and growing grain demand for food and ethanol production has resulted in the meat industry looking to optimize feed utilization. In addition, due to recent epidemic outbreaks, the quality of food has become an important issue in countries worldwide, especially in North America and Europe. The awareness among consumers preferring extrinsic quality attributes of meat has increased, affecting the meat market globally

Due to the development of strict regulations towards animal welfare and consumer safety, the use of Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs) has been banned in countries within the European Union since 2006 and in the U.S. since 2009. On the other hand, countries like Brazil and China do not yet have this ban completely enforced against the use of antibiotics as feed additives. Such disparities in regulations have an adverse effect on global meat trade, especially between developed and developing economies.

Government regulations and policies regarding use of antibiotics in animal feed is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the growth of global animal feed additives market growth. Also, volatile raw material prices as well as increase in veganism will affect the growth of global animal feed additives market growth. Also ban on antibiotics in Europe and in the U.S. is expected to open up the market for replacement products such as enzymes, acidifiers and amino acids. Moreover, overlapping demand for major grains such as wheat, maize and barley from other commercial applications of food and biofuel is also expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period

Global Animal Feed Additives Market Key players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AFB International, Novozymes A/S, Novus, du Pont De Nemours and Company, Lesaffre, Nebraska Cultures, Inc, Lallemand inc, Cargil Incorporated, BASF SE, Elanco,Adisseo, and Alltech.

Global Animal Feed Additives Market Taxonomy

By Types

Anti-Oxidants

Antibiotics

Feed Enzymes

Feed Prebiotics

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Fatty Acids

Essential Oils

Others

By End User

Farms

Households

Veterinarians

Zoos

Animal Shelters

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

