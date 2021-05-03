Global Angiographic Catheters Market Trends, Applications, Segments, Region and Forecast 2025

The global angiographic catheters market is growing at significant rate, due to mounting occurrence of coronary artery disease. Different applications of angiographic catheter contributed to the angiographic catheters market size. The market has witnessed high demand for coronary application over the last few years due to mounting occurrence of coronary heart disease, expanding geriatric population and escalating acceptance of minimally invasive procedure.

Coronary application is estimated to account the largest revenue and also expected to grow at the fastest rate due to expanding alertness of various diseases in developing countries, mounting occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, expanding geriatric population, and boosting need for catheter-based angiography in coronary treatments.

The escalating acceptance of minimally invasive procedure, mounting occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, boosting need for accurate diagnosis, and expanding alertness regarding various diseases such as CVD’s, are the primary growth drivers for angiographic catheters market.

The stringent regulatory necessities, high cost of procedure, the availability of alternative treatments such as medications and complications and deficiency of skilled professionals are the major challenges for the growth of the angiographic catheters market.

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the angiographic catheters market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier for the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players to retain their market share.

North America is the second largest market due to escalating occurrence of cardiovascular disease and expanding geriatric population. For instance, according to CDC, in the U.S. approximately 610,000 people die every year due to heart disease. In addition, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2012 approximately 43.1 million people were aged 65 years and older in the U.S. and is expected to reach 83.7 million in 2050.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness fastest growth in the market due to expanding geriatric population and improving healthcare infrastructure. In addition, large population base mounting healthcare expenditure, boosting need for angiographic catheters for diagnosis, and mounting occurrence of cardiovascular diseases are also creating a positive impact on the angiographic catheters market growth in the region.