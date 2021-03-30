Global Angiographic Catheters Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

An angiographic catheter is used in angiographic procedures. It distributes radiopaque media and healing agents to specific sites in the vascular system. Moreover, it is also used to escort a guidewire or a catheter to the target site. The global angiographic catheters market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting occurrence of coronary artery disease. Different applications of angiographic catheters contributed to the angiographic catheters market size. The market has witnessed high demand for coronary application over the last few years due to the mounting occurrence of coronary heart disease, expanding geriatric population, and escalating acceptance of the minimally invasive procedure.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The escalating acceptance of the minimally invasive procedure, mounting occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, boosting need for accurate diagnosis, and expanding alertness regarding various diseases such as CVD, are the primary growth drivers for the angiographic catheters market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, indicating 31 percent of the global deaths. Moreover, according to CDC, in the U.S. approximately 610,000 people die every year due to heart disease.

In addition, expanding geriatric population and expansion in the occurrence of vascular syndrome due to obesity, hypertension, and sedentary lifestyle are also enhancing the growth of the angiographic catheters market. For instance, according to WHO, in 2010 approximately 524 million people were aged 65 years and older and is expected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050. Moreover, the need for angiographic catheters for the diagnosis of arterial blockages, mounting healthcare expenditure, and expanding need for these catheters in different applications such as chemoembolization are also driving the growth of the angiographic catheters market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the angiographic catheters market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier to the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players to retain their market share.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Europe is the largest angiographic catheters market as in the region the prevalence of coronary heart disease is mounting and large population base. For instance, according to WHO, more than half of all deaths in the European region are due to cardiovascular diseases. In addition, healthcare expenditure is increasing in Europe, which has improved the availability and affordability of treatment among individuals. Expanding geriatric population and escalating need for minimally invasive surgeries are also up surging growth of the European angiographic catheters industry. For instance, according to WHO, by 2020, the number of people aged 85 years and above is expected to reach 19 million in the European region.

North America is the second-largest market due to escalating occurrence of cardiovascular disease and expanding geriatric population. For instance, according to CDC, in the U.S. approximately 610,000 people die every year due to heart disease. In addition, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2012 approximately 43.1 million people were aged 65 years and older in the U.S. and is expected to reach 83.7 million in 2050.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market due to expanding geriatric population and improving healthcare infrastructure. In addition, large population base mounting healthcare expenditure, boosting need for angiographic catheters for diagnosis, and mounting occurrence of cardiovascular diseases are also creating a positive impact on the angiographic catheters market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the angiographic catheters market are catering to the demand for these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In October 2015, Cook Medical initiated a recall for selected sizes of Beacon Tip Angiographic Catheters due to its tip separation, which leads to loss of device function. Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC., Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical System Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Angiodynamics Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical LLC, and Alvimedica Medical Devices Inc. are the key players offering catheters.

