Global Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market reached a value of nearly $ 36,830.3 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% since 20175. The market is expected to grow from $36,830.3 million in 2020 to $57,562.5 million in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for anesthetics and respiratory devices due to increase in prevalence of respiratory ailments and increase in surgeries, which drive the demand for these medical devices. The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to grow to $80,967.1 million in in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market consists of sales of anesthesia and respiratory devices and related services by entities that manufacture such devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the anesthesia and respiratory devices market are Resmed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented by type, by gender, by type of expenditure, by product and by end-user.

By Type-

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented by type into

a) Respiratory Devices

b) Anesthesia Machines

c) Respiratory Disposables

d) Anesthesia Disposables

By Gender –

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented by gender into

a) Male

b) Female

By Type of Expenditure –

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented by type of expenditure into

a) Public

b) Private

By Product –

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented by product into

a) Instruments/Equipment

b) Disposables

By End-User –

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented by end-user into

a) Hospitals and Clinics

b) Diagnostic Centers

c) Others

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market report describes and explains the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The anesthesia and respiratory devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

