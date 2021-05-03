Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol Market Revenue and Volume with Growth Overview in Major Countries, Supply Chain Analysis, Globalization and Trade 2030

Fatty alcohols are primary alcohols consisting of high molecular mass. They range from 4-6 carbon to 24-25 carbon and are derived from naturally occurring oils and fats. The length of the chain relies on the source. Some commercially important fatty alcohols are myristyl alcohol (C14), stearyl alcohol (C18), lauryl alcohol (C12), behenyl alcohol (C22), and cetyl alcohol (C16). They are colorless oily fluids (for smaller carbon numbers) or waxy solids, whereas adulterated samples can appear yellowish. Fatty alcohols typically have an even number of carbon atoms and a unique alcohol group (– OH) bonded to the terminal carbon. Some of them are unsaturated and while others are branched. They are commonly used in industrial applications. The number of carbon atoms in the molecule, including ‘a C12 alcohol,’ which is an alcoholic with 12 carbons, for example, dodecanol, is often referred to as generically fatty acids.

Fatpos Global anticipates the Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate. According to the report, rising demand for fatty acids, combined with growing numbers of surfactant-based industries are the main drivers of global market growth in fatty alcohol. Most grooming products, detergents, soaps, oil, etc. often use fatty alcohol, and therefore there is a rise in the number of businesses. Another aspect that drives global demand growth is the abundance of cheap raw materials available in developing nations. Also, a growing population and increased demand for cosmetics, cleaning products, gas, etc. are anticipated to augment market growth globally in fatty alcohols in the forecasted period.

Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol Market: Key Players

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

Emery Oleo Chemicals (Malaysia)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands)

Procter & Gamble (US)

Musim Mas Holdings (Singapore)

Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore)

Sasol (South Africa)

Godrej Industries Limited (India)

Other prominent players

Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol Market: Segments

Global and Japan market has been segmented based on type, application, and location. It has been further segmented by countries into Eastern Japan, Western Japan, Southern Japan, and Northern Japan.

By type (in %), Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol Market, 2019

The Pure & Mid Cut is anticipated to register the volume share.

Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol Market is segmented by type into Pure & Mid Cut, short Chain, Long Chain, and Higher Chain During the projected timeframe, the pure and mid-cut segments represented the huge market share. Market growth in this sector is based on the tremendous growth of Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLS) and Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES), which are used in many items for personal grooming, such as soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, and other items. This fuels segment growth during the forecast period.

By application type (in %), Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol Market, 2019

Industrial & Domestic cleaning segment accounted for the nation’s volume in 2019

Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol market is segmented by application into Lubricants, Industrial & Domestic Cleaning, Plasticizers, Food & Nutrition, and Personal Care Owing to enhanced living standards and rising purchasing power parity for low-income groups in developing nations like Asia pacific region, the industrial and domestic cleaning segment is rising exponentially. The need for industrial and household cleaning is also growing, with fatty alcohols used to maintain a cleaner and safer environment, such as a foam device, an emollient, antistatic agent, and a pacificator in powders and liquid goods.

Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

COVID-19 outbreak

In surfactant industries, products such as personal care and cosmetics and soap & detergents, the market spread of natural fatty alcohols have increased. As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the use of home care and personal care items is becoming increasingly important as people are becoming conscious. There has been substantial growth in requirements for surfactant-based products such as detergents or cleaning soap. As a preventative measure against the spread of coronavirus, demand for soaps, hand sanitizers, and other personal items is growing.

Restraints

Variable price

Variable prices of raw material may hinder worldwide market growth in fatty alcohol. Moreover, the excess fatty alcohol output by manufacturing firms is another factor that may contribute to a rise in fatty alcohol supply that could impact prices negatively.

Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol market report also contain analysis on:

Global and Japan Fatty Alcohol Market Segments:

By Application: Lubricants Industrial & Domestic Cleaning Plasticizers Food & Nutrition Personal Care By Type into: Pure & Mid Cut short Chain Long Chain Higher Chain others



