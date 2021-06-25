Global and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Report To Observer Significant Development: Global Market Opportunities, Market Risk To 2027-Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, The Toro

Complete study of the global and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.



Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems industry. Global and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segment By Type: Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

Global and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segment By Application: Agriculture

Commercial Lawns

Public Parks

Private Gardens

Other Applications

Key companies operating in the global and China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market include : Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, The Toro, The Scotts, Orbit Irrigation Products, Galcon, HydroPoint Data Systems, Green Electronics, Avidz, Skydrop, NxEco, Sprinkl.io, LLC., Plaid Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio, K-Rain

TOC Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Weather-based Controllers

1.2.3 Sensor-based Controllers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Commercial Lawns

1.3.4 Public Parks

1.3.5 Private Gardens

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hunter Industries

12.1.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

12.2 Rain Bird

12.2.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rain Bird Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rain Bird Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rain Bird Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

12.3 The Toro

12.3.1 The Toro Corporation Information

12.3.2 The Toro Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 The Toro Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 The Toro Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 The Toro Recent Development

12.4 The Scotts

12.4.1 The Scotts Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Scotts Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 The Scotts Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The Scotts Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 The Scotts Recent Development

12.5 Orbit Irrigation Products

12.5.1 Orbit Irrigation Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Orbit Irrigation Products Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 Orbit Irrigation Products Recent Development

12.6 Galcon

12.6.1 Galcon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Galcon Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Galcon Recent Development

12.7 HydroPoint Data Systems

12.7.1 HydroPoint Data Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 HydroPoint Data Systems Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 HydroPoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 HydroPoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 HydroPoint Data Systems Recent Development

12.8 Green Electronics

12.8.1 Green Electronics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Green Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Green Electronics Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Green Electronics Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Green Electronics Recent Development

12.9 Avidz

12.9.1 Avidz Corporation Information

12.9.2 Avidz Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Avidz Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Avidz Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 Avidz Recent Development

12.10 Skydrop

12.10.1 Skydrop Corporation Information

12.10.2 Skydrop Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.10.5 Skydrop Recent Development

12.12 Sprinkl.io, LLC.

12.12.1 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Products Offered

12.12.5 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Recent Development

12.13 Plaid Systems

12.13.1 Plaid Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 Plaid Systems Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Plaid Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Plaid Systems Products Offered

12.13.5 Plaid Systems Recent Development

12.14 Weathermatic

12.14.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

12.14.2 Weathermatic Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Weathermatic Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Weathermatic Products Offered

12.14.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

12.15 Rachio

12.15.1 Rachio Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rachio Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Rachio Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Rachio Products Offered

12.15.5 Rachio Recent Development

12.16 K-Rain

12.16.1 K-Rain Corporation Information

12.16.2 K-Rain Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 K-Rain Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 K-Rain Products Offered

12.16.5 K-Rain Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry Trends

13.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Drivers

13.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Challenges

13.4 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

“