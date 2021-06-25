Global and China Irrigation Valves Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies Global and Forecasts 2027-Ace Pump, AKPLAS, Banjo

Complete study of the global and China Irrigation Valves market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global and China Irrigation Valves industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on and China Irrigation Valves production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global and China Irrigation Valves market include Ace Pump, AKPLAS, Banjo, Cepex, Comer Spa, DICKEY-john, Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH, Eurogan, Hunter Industries, INDUSTRIE BONI Srl, Irriline Technologies, Irritec, Komet Austria, MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl, Nelson Irrigation, Pentair, PERROT Regnerbau, Plastic-Puglia srl, RAIN SpA, Raven Industries, Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S., Senmatic A/S, TeeJet Technologies, Toro, UNIRAIN S.A., VYRSA S.A., Waterman Industries Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3234753/global-and-china-irrigation-valves-market

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global and China Irrigation Valves industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the and China Irrigation Valves manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall and China Irrigation Valves industry. Global and China Irrigation Valves Market Segment By Type: Metal

Plastic

Global and China Irrigation Valves Market Segment By Application: Farmland

Garden

Others

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global and China Irrigation Valves industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness. Key companies operating in the global and China Irrigation Valves market include : Ace Pump, AKPLAS, Banjo, Cepex, Comer Spa, DICKEY-john, Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH, Eurogan, Hunter Industries, INDUSTRIE BONI Srl, Irriline Technologies, Irritec, Komet Austria, MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl, Nelson Irrigation, Pentair, PERROT Regnerbau, Plastic-Puglia srl, RAIN SpA, Raven Industries, Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S., Senmatic A/S, TeeJet Technologies, Toro, UNIRAIN S.A., VYRSA S.A., Waterman Industries

Enquire Customization in The Report:

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the and China Irrigation Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in and China Irrigation Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global and China Irrigation Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global and China Irrigation Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and China Irrigation Valves market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900)

TOC Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Irrigation Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Plastic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Farmland

1.3.3 Garden

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Irrigation Valves Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Irrigation Valves, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Irrigation Valves Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Irrigation Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Irrigation Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Irrigation Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Irrigation Valves Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Irrigation Valves Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Irrigation Valves Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Irrigation Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Irrigation Valves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Irrigation Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Irrigation Valves Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Irrigation Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Irrigation Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Irrigation Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Irrigation Valves Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Irrigation Valves Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Irrigation Valves Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Irrigation Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Irrigation Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Irrigation Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Irrigation Valves Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Irrigation Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Irrigation Valves Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Irrigation Valves Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Irrigation Valves Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Irrigation Valves Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Irrigation Valves Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Irrigation Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Irrigation Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Irrigation Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Irrigation Valves Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Irrigation Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Irrigation Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Irrigation Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Irrigation Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Irrigation Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Valves Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Irrigation Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Irrigation Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Irrigation Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Irrigation Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ace Pump

12.1.1 Ace Pump Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ace Pump Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ace Pump Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ace Pump Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.1.5 Ace Pump Recent Development

12.2 AKPLAS

12.2.1 AKPLAS Corporation Information

12.2.2 AKPLAS Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 AKPLAS Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AKPLAS Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.2.5 AKPLAS Recent Development

12.3 Banjo

12.3.1 Banjo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Banjo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Banjo Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Banjo Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.3.5 Banjo Recent Development

12.4 Cepex

12.4.1 Cepex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cepex Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cepex Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cepex Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.4.5 Cepex Recent Development

12.5 Comer Spa

12.5.1 Comer Spa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Comer Spa Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Comer Spa Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Comer Spa Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.5.5 Comer Spa Recent Development

12.6 DICKEY-john

12.6.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Information

12.6.2 DICKEY-john Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DICKEY-john Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DICKEY-john Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.6.5 DICKEY-john Recent Development

12.7 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH

12.7.1 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.7.5 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Eurogan

12.8.1 Eurogan Corporation Information

12.8.2 Eurogan Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Eurogan Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Eurogan Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.8.5 Eurogan Recent Development

12.9 Hunter Industries

12.9.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hunter Industries Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hunter Industries Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.9.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

12.10 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl

12.10.1 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Corporation Information

12.10.2 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.10.5 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Recent Development

12.11 Ace Pump

12.11.1 Ace Pump Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ace Pump Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Ace Pump Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ace Pump Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.11.5 Ace Pump Recent Development

12.12 Irritec

12.12.1 Irritec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Irritec Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Irritec Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Irritec Products Offered

12.12.5 Irritec Recent Development

12.13 Komet Austria

12.13.1 Komet Austria Corporation Information

12.13.2 Komet Austria Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Komet Austria Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Komet Austria Products Offered

12.13.5 Komet Austria Recent Development

12.14 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl

12.14.1 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Corporation Information

12.14.2 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Products Offered

12.14.5 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Recent Development

12.15 Nelson Irrigation

12.15.1 Nelson Irrigation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nelson Irrigation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Nelson Irrigation Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nelson Irrigation Products Offered

12.15.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Development

12.16 Pentair

12.16.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.16.2 Pentair Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Pentair Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Pentair Products Offered

12.16.5 Pentair Recent Development

12.17 PERROT Regnerbau

12.17.1 PERROT Regnerbau Corporation Information

12.17.2 PERROT Regnerbau Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 PERROT Regnerbau Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 PERROT Regnerbau Products Offered

12.17.5 PERROT Regnerbau Recent Development

12.18 Plastic-Puglia srl

12.18.1 Plastic-Puglia srl Corporation Information

12.18.2 Plastic-Puglia srl Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Plastic-Puglia srl Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Plastic-Puglia srl Products Offered

12.18.5 Plastic-Puglia srl Recent Development

12.19 RAIN SpA

12.19.1 RAIN SpA Corporation Information

12.19.2 RAIN SpA Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 RAIN SpA Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 RAIN SpA Products Offered

12.19.5 RAIN SpA Recent Development

12.20 Raven Industries

12.20.1 Raven Industries Corporation Information

12.20.2 Raven Industries Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Raven Industries Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Raven Industries Products Offered

12.20.5 Raven Industries Recent Development

12.21 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S.

12.21.1 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Products Offered

12.21.5 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Recent Development

12.22 Senmatic A/S

12.22.1 Senmatic A/S Corporation Information

12.22.2 Senmatic A/S Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Senmatic A/S Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Senmatic A/S Products Offered

12.22.5 Senmatic A/S Recent Development

12.23 TeeJet Technologies

12.23.1 TeeJet Technologies Corporation Information

12.23.2 TeeJet Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 TeeJet Technologies Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 TeeJet Technologies Products Offered

12.23.5 TeeJet Technologies Recent Development

12.24 Toro

12.24.1 Toro Corporation Information

12.24.2 Toro Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Toro Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Toro Products Offered

12.24.5 Toro Recent Development

12.25 UNIRAIN S.A.

12.25.1 UNIRAIN S.A. Corporation Information

12.25.2 UNIRAIN S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 UNIRAIN S.A. Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 UNIRAIN S.A. Products Offered

12.25.5 UNIRAIN S.A. Recent Development

12.26 VYRSA S.A.

12.26.1 VYRSA S.A. Corporation Information

12.26.2 VYRSA S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 VYRSA S.A. Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 VYRSA S.A. Products Offered

12.26.5 VYRSA S.A. Recent Development

12.27 Waterman Industries

12.27.1 Waterman Industries Corporation Information

12.27.2 Waterman Industries Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Waterman Industries Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Waterman Industries Products Offered

12.27.5 Waterman Industries Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Irrigation Valves Industry Trends

13.2 Irrigation Valves Market Drivers

13.3 Irrigation Valves Market Challenges

13.4 Irrigation Valves Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Irrigation Valves Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

City of Industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com About Us: QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

“