Global Anatomic Pathology Market Size And Growth Over The Forecast 2026||Digipath, Inc.(U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Danaher(U.S.)

Global Anatomic Pathology Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.66 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing Incidence of Cancer.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anatomic pathology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V.( Netherlands), Leica Microsystems(Germany), Digipath, Inc.(U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Danaher(U.S.)., Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.(U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Sakura Tech (Singapore), BioGenex, Bio SB (U.S.), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.), Nikon Corporation(Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc.(U.S.), Definiens (Germany)
Market Drivers:
Increasing incidence of cancer is in the world is working as a driver for the industry
Emerging technology in medical devices is a driver for the industry
Market Restraints:
The high degree of consolidation in the industry is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
The imposition of excise duty by the U.S. Government
Segmentation: Global Anatomic Pathology Market
By Product & Service
(Instrument, Consumables, Antibodies, Others),
End User
(Pathology Labs, Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others),
Application
(Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery & Development, Other Applications),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Global Anatomic PathologyMarket – Geographical Segmentation:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Pointers Covered in the Anatomic Pathology Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in different regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market upcoming applications
- Market Innovators Study
