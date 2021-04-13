Global Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights | Impax Laboratories Inc., Lincoln Medical Ltd., Mylan N.V.

The type of severe allergic reaction which may cause due to food, insect bites, latex or medications is known as anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is fast in the beginning and cause serious health problems and sometimes death. The symptoms of anaphylaxis include itchy rashes, vomiting, breath shortness, tongue or throat swelling, low blood pressure, and lightheadedness. These all symptoms may last for a minute to an hour and may typically come on over and over again.

The mechanism comprises of the release of mediators by either non-immunologic or immunologic mechanism from certain types of white blood cells activated. The primary anaphylaxis treatment includes epinephrine, steroids, and antihistamines through an oral or parenteral route of transmission. An additional dosage of epinephrine may require in some cases. Approximately 2% of the world population is expected to experience anaphylaxis at some point in life, globally. Worldwide the rates of anaphylaxis are increasing and mostly occurs in young population and females. In the United States, the percentage of the population admitted in the hospitals is very high and increasing and around 0.3% of the population die due to anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis Treatment: Market Dynamics

The increasing incidence of anaphylaxis globally is the main driving factor for the growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market. Additionally, innovative novel product launches by the major manufacturers contributing to the market growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market. For eg: in November 2018, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval for epinephrine an auto-injector. It is the first generic equivalent to EpiPen, an emergency injectable anaphylaxis treatment. Increasing awareness regarding available anaphylaxis treatment options among patients and healthcare professionals are the boosting factors for the growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market. However, anaphylaxis treatment cost, lack of awareness in developing regions about the allergies and anaphylaxis treatment hampering the growth of anaphylaxis market. Moreover, side effects related to drugs used in the anaphylaxis treatment is expected to hinder the growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market.

Anaphylaxis Treatment market: Segmentation

The global Anaphylaxis Treatment market is segmented by medication type, route of administration, allergy type, distribution channel and regions:

Anaphylaxis Treatment Segmentation by Medication Type Epinephrine Antihistamines Steroids Beta-Agonist H2 blockers Vasodilators Others



Anaphylaxis Treatment Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Others

Anaphylaxis Treatment Segmentation by Allergy Type Food Allergy Medications Insect Stings Latex Allergy Others

Anaphylaxis Treatment Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Sales Drug Store Mail Order Pharmacies Others



Anaphylaxis Treatment market: Overview

Anaphylaxis is a very serious allergic reaction that needs to be treated as soon as possible. The introduction of auto-injectors for the anaphylaxis treatment act as the revolutionary medications for the anaphylaxis treatment. Additionally, manufacturer more focusing on delivering and expanding in the untapped market for expanding their revenue generation. Manufacturer delivering the low-cost generic version of drugs used for the anaphylaxis treatment such as Mylan N.V. has introduced EpiPen generic version at half price. Until 2016 it was sold at US$ 600 which was reduced to the price of US$ 300 in 2017. However, there are a large number of the patient which is underserved due to low medical facilities and unaware of the anaphylaxis reactions and treatments which may hamper the anaphylaxis treatment market growth.

Anaphylaxis Treatment market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global anaphylaxis treatment market are Impax Laboratories Inc., Lincoln Medical Ltd., Mylan N.V., Adamis Pharmaceutical Corporation, MannKind Corporation, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALK-Abelló, and others.

