Global Analytical Standards Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2027||Agilent Technologies, Inc, AccuStandard, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GENERAL ELECTRIc

Analytical standards market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 2.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of this market is owing to multiple factors such as rise in food safety, regulations set by the government for the pharmaceutical companies.

The major players covered in the report are Merck KGaA, LGC Limited, SPEX CertiPrep, Restek Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, AccuStandard, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Mallinckrodt, Cayman Chemical, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Campro Scientific GmbH, Waters Corporation, CPI International, Crescent Chemical Company., Inorganic Ventures, Inc, John Barron_Reagecon, among other players domestic and global.

Global Analytical Standards Market Scope and Market Size

Analytical standards market is segmented of the basis of category, technique and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on category, market is segmented into organic standard and inorganic standard. Organic standard holds the largest share in the market due to the growing use of drug development activities and clinical trials.

The analytical standards market has been segmented on the basis of technique into chromatography standards, spectroscopy standards, titrimetry standards and physical properties testing standards. Chromatography standards hold the largest market capping due to availability of leading manufacturers and increasing usage in pharmaceutical analysis.

The analytical standards market has also been segmented based on the application into food & beverages, forensics, veterinary, petrochemistry, environmental and pharmaceutical and life sciences standards. Food & Beverages is further segmented into flavours and fragrances standards, carbohydrate standards, peptide/amino acid standards, food additive standards, fatty acid/lipid/fame standards, GMO (genetically modified organisms) standards and mycotoxin standards. Forensics is further divided into drugs-of-abuse standards and doping standards. Veterinary is further segmented into antibiotic standards and hormone standards. Petrochemistry is further segmented into gasoline, diesel, and petroleum standards and biofuel standards. Environmental is further segmented into pesticide standards, volatiles/semi-volatiles standards, flame-retardant standards, aroclor/PCB, and dioxin standards, alkyl phenol standards and solid waste standards. Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Standards is further segmented into cosmetic standards, herbal drug/phytopharmaceutical standards, pharmaceutical secondary standards, pharmaceutical impurity reference standards, pharmacopoeia standards and fluorescent microparticle standards.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Analytical Standards Market

8 Analytical Standards Market, By Service

9 Analytical Standards Market, By Deployment Type

10 Analytical Standards Market, By Organization Size

11 Analytical Standards Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

