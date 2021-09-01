Global Analgesics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global analgesics market is expected to grow from $71.6 billion in 2020 to $72.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $91.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The analgesics or analgesic drugs market consists of sales of analgesic drugs and related services. Analgesic drugs include opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), local anesthetics and Acetaminophen. These drugs can be administrated orally, intravenous, rectal, transdermal or topical. Analgesics drugs are generally distributed by channels including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores or clinics. Analgesics also known as pain killers are used to treat mild or severe pain, including musculoskeletal pain, surgical, trauma pain, cancer pain or other type of pains. Examples of analgesics includes codeine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and methadone.

Some of the major players of the analgesics market are Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen and Wright Medical Group.

The global analgesics market is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-opioids, Opioids

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Rectal, Transdermal, Topical

4) By Drug Type: Prescription Analgesics, OTC Analgesics

5) By Application: Internal Analgesics, External Analgesics

The countries covered in the global analgesics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global analgesics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

