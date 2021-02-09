Global Amyloidosis Treatment Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2027||Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc, Neurimmune, Pfizer Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Proclara Biosciences

Global amyloidosis treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with amyloidosis and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global amyloidosis treatment market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc, Neurimmune, Pfizer Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Proclara Biosciences, Fortress Biotech, Prothena, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Celgene Corporation, Eidos Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc received an approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for Onpattro (patisiran), RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) for the treatment of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. With this approval, represents major advances in the treatment of these patients through targeted mode of action.

In May 2019, Pfizer Inc, received an approval from the FDA for both Vyndaqel (tafamidis meglumine) and Vyndamax (tafamidis), an oral transthyretin stabilizers for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults to reduce cardiovascular mortality and cardiovascular-related hospitalization. The FDA approval of Vyndaqel and Vyndamax greatly enhance the company’s business portfolio in the therapeutic area of metabolic disorder.

Competitive Analysis:

Global amyloidosis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global amyloidosis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL AMYLOIDOSIS TREATMENT MARKET

By Type

Primary Amyloidosis

Secondary Amyloidosis

Dialysis-Related Amyloidosis

Others

By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Transthyretin Transport Inhibitor Patisiran Tafamidis Others

Immunomodulatory Drugs Lenalidomide Pomalidomide

Monoclonal Antibodies Daratumumab Elotuzumab

Proteasome Inhibitors Bortezomib Ixazomib Carfilzomib

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Objective of the Report

To identify key players operating in the amyloidosis treatment market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the amyloidosis treatment market and submarkets. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

