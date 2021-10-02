Global Amusements Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The market for amusement parks reached a value of nearly $51,674.3 million in 2020, having grown at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3% since 2015 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% to reach nearly $89,174.7 million by 2025.

The amusement parks market consists of sales of amusement parks entertainment and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusement parks and arcades. The amusement parks market also includes sales of amusement arcades such as family fun centers, pinball arcades, and amusement device parlors.

The amusements market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the amusements market are The Walt Disney Company (Walt Disney Parks And Resorts), Comcast Corporation (Universal Parks And Resorts), Oriental Land Company Ltd, Merlin Entertainment Group, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

The Amusement Parks market is segmented by type, by revenue source, by age group, by gender and by geography.

By Type-

The amusement parks market is segmented by type into

a) Theme Park

b) Water Park

c) Amusement Arcades

By Revenue Source–

The amusement parks market is segmented by revenue source into

a) Tickets

b) Food & Beverages

c) Hotels & Resorts

d) Merchandise and Others

By Age Group-

The amusement parks market is segmented by age group into

a) Below 25 years

b) 25 to 39 years

c) 30 to 59 years

d) 60 to 74 years

e) 75 years and above

By Gender–

The amusement parks market is segmented by gender into

a) Male

b) Female

The amusements market report describes and explains the global amusements market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The amusements report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global amusements market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global amusements market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

