Global Ammunition Market Growing at 3.8% CAGR to Hit US$ 28.49 Billion by 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Ammunition Market by Product (Aerial Bombs, Bullets, Artillery Shells, Grenades, Mortars and Others), Caliber (SmallCaliber, MediumCaliber, LargeCaliber and Others), Lethality, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.

The global ammunition market is expected to grow from USD 21.14 billion in 2020 to USD 28.49 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028. North America is the dominant region in terms of market share. The region has a high demand for lethally advanced equipment owing to the increasing disputes with other nations. The growing investments in the field of defense have resulted in the development of innovative products that are technologically advanced and thus can be used in multiple commercial and defense applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest growing region during the forecast period. The countries such as China are increasingly procuring advanced arms in order to strengthen their base.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the ammunition market are General Dynamics Corporation, ST Engineering, CBC Global Ammunition, Nexter KNDS group, Nammo AS, Olin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Ruag Ammotec, Thales Group, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, among others.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the product, caliber, lethality, application, and regions. The product segment includes aerial bombs, bullets, artillery shells, grenades, mortars and others. The aerial bombs segment is expected to register a substantial rate over the forecast years. Aerial bombs are used by the air-force personnel in the situation of utmost tensions between the borders. The countries such as India and the US are extensively strengthening their armed base and are focusing on the procurement of advanced products. The caliber segment includes small caliber, medium caliber, large caliber and others. Further, the small caliber segment includes 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 12.7mm, 9mm and others. The medium caliber segment includes 20mm, 23mm, 25mm, 30mm and others. The large-caliber segment further consists of 60mm, 80mm, 120mm and others. The small caliber segment accounted for the majority of the shares in 2020. Small caliber ammunition is majorly preferred by most of the nations as it can be used in multiple applications. The procurement of small-caliber ammunition is beneficial for both commercial and defense applications. The lethality segment includes less-lethal and lethal. The lethal segment is expected to grow by a substantial rate. The use of lethal ammunition is increasing in defense applications due to rising geopolitical tensions. The application segment includes defense and civil & commercial. The defense segment further includes military and homeland forces. The commercial and civil segment further includes self-defense, hunting, sports and others. The defense segment consists of a significant part of the market shares. Ammunitions were initially developed for defense applications. However, with increasing intra-region disputes, the use of these is also raised for homeland security concerns. The defense segment still is the dominating application as the demand for ammunition is ever increasing owing to the rising need for a strong military base.

Ammunitions are known as the materials which are used in any weapon to create an effect on the target. Ammunitions come in various different sizes, which are designed to be used in specific systems. Majority of mechanical weapons cannot operate without ammunitions. With the advancement of weapons, the design of ammunitions has also developed over the years for use in such equipment.

