Global Ammunition Industry 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report

The Ammunition Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.15% rate during the forecast period. Growing demand for ammunition due to rising instances of cross-border conflicts and increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the ammunition market across the globe. However, the proliferation of illicitly manufactured ammunition and initiation of international measures such as the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) to regulate the cross-border trade of ammunition are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The civil & commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the defense segment from 2021 to 2026. Increasing demand for ammunition used in sports and hunting activities from the North American and European regions is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.

The small calibre segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for small arms from armed forces and law enforcement agencies of various countries is fueling the growth of this segment of the market. The Asia Pacific ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising number of terrorist activities in the Asia Pacific region and increasing spending of emerging economies of the region on defense operations. Countries such as India and China have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced ammunition for their armed forces. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the ammunition market include Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.) (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Olin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Nammo AS (Norway), RUAG (RUAG Ammotec) (Switzerland), Nexter (France), Vista Outdoor Inc. (US), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.

