Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market || keyplayers Clariant AG, Sino Lion (USA), Ltd., Miwon Commercial Co., Ltd., Zschimmer & Schwarz

The report “Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market, By Type (Glutamic Acid Based Surfactant, Glycine Based Surfactant, Sarcosine Based Surfactant, and Alanine Based Surfactant), By Application (Shower Gel, Facial Cleaner, Shampoo, and Other), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global amino acid surfactants market is projected to grow from US$ 196.0 Million in 2020 to US$ 559.0 Million by 2029. Global amino acid surfactants market is driven by growing adoption of amino acid surfactants by industries in production of home care products such as shampoo and facial cleaner.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a Japan based company invested US$ 3.81 Mn at Tokai Plant in Tokyo for construction of new production line for amino acid-based surfactants. This will lead to increase in the company’s overall production by 70% and enable it to meet growing demand.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global amino acid surfactants market accounted for US$ 196.0 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 12.4 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

By type, the global amino acid surfactants market is segmented into glutamic acid based surfactant, glycine based surfactant, sarcosine based surfactant, alanine based surfactant, and other.

By application, the global amino acid surfactants market is segmented into shower gel, facial cleaner, shampoo, and other.

By region, the market in North America is estimated to hold major share in the global amino acid surfactants market. This can be attributed to flourishing cosmetic industry and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market”, By Type (Glutamic Acid Based Surfactant, Glycine Based Surfactant, Sarcosine Based Surfactant, Alanine Based Surfactant, and Other), By Application (Shower Gel, Facial Cleaner, Shampoo, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global amino acid surfactant market includes Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Clariant AG, Sino Lion (USA), Ltd., Miwon Commercial Co., Ltd., Zschimmer & Schwarz, Inc., Solvay SA, Delta Air Lines, Inc., Daito Kasei Kogyo Co., Ltd., Berg Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG and Innospec.

