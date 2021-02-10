Global Amino Acid Market Growing at 8.3% CAGR to Hit US$ 43.55 Billion by 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Amino Acid Market by Source (Plant-based, Animal-based), Product (Glutamine,Lysine, Methionine, Tryptophan,Valine, Leucine, Iso-Leucine, Threonine,Arginine, L-Glutamate,Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.

The amino acid market is expected to grow from USD 23.01 billion in 2020 to USD 43.55 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share, owing to the increased consumer spending, adoption of a healthy lifestyle, and growth of the end-use industries, such as nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetics are the attributes. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the growing use of animal feed additives that contains amino acids like methionine, threonine, and lysine for improving animal growth and increasing demand for high-quality meat and meat products. Germany, the U.K., and France hold the largest share due to increased meat consumption.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are the Fufeng group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ADM, Cargill, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical, and Evonik AG. In November 2017, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. announced acquisition of Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc. with major share through their own subsidiary “Ajinomoto North America”. This acquisition will help the Ajinomoto Co. Inc. to enter into medical fields market and produce their own original ingredients.

The source segment includes plant-based and animal-based. The plant-based segment holds the largest market share, due to the rising preference for vegan and sustainable products. Animal-based segment is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the rising meat consumption across the globe. The product segment is classified into glutamine, lysine, methionine, tryptophan, valine, leucine, iso-leucine, threonine, arginine, l-glutamate, and others. The L-glutamate segment holds the largest market share, due to the growing product penetration in animal feed and rising demand for processed food products.

The factors influencing the market growth are increasing preferences of amino acids towards bio-based products and usage in the development of human muscles and the proper functioning of the nervous system. The factors hampering the market growth are increasing rates associated with the raw materials, and lack in the availability of raw materials required for consistent production of amino acids.

