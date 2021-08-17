Global Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is expected to decline from $0.04 billion in 2020 to $0.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The slow decline in the market is mainly due to the companies decreasing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is expected to reach $0.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market consists of sales of ambulatory IV infusion pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ambulatory IV infusion pumps. Ambulatory IV infusion pumps are portable medical devices used for controlled delivery of medication into the patient’s body. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The ambulatory iv infusion pumps market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ambulatory iv infusion pumps market are Baxter International, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith Medical, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, ICU MEDICAL, INC., IRadimed Corporation, and Mindray.

The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is segmented –

1) By Type: Disposable Infusion Pump, Chemotherapy Infusion Pump

2) By End-User: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others

3) By Application: Chemotherapy/Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Other Applications

The ambulatory iv infusion pumps market report describes and explains the global ambulatory iv infusion pumps market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ambulatory iv infusion pumps report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ambulatory iv infusion pumps market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ambulatory iv infusion pumps market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

