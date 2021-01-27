Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market To Witness High Growth in Near Future | |eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation

Global ambulatory electronic health records market is set to witness of substantial CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records market research report assists organization gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ambulatory electronic health records market are Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth., NXGN Management, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., MEDHOST., Greenway Health, LLC, Aprima, Azalea Health among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing government support to adopt healthcare information technologies will drive the market

Rising usage of EHR solution will also propel the market growth

Growing demand for the fluid movement of healthcare information will also contribute as a factor accelerating the growth of this market

Increasing awareness towards healthcare solutions can also act as a driving factor for this market growth

Market Restraints

High infrastructure investment will restrain the market growth

Regulatory and technological barriers will also hamper the growth of this market

Rising cost pressure will also restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, eMDs, Inc. announced the acquisition of Aprima Medical Software so they can provide advance clinical solutions to their patients. The distinctive combination of techniques and services help them to serve healthcare providers the most strong and extensive portfolio of alternatives available and that implies higher effect, enhanced efficiency, and less operational burden

In January 2018, Allscripts announced the acquisition of Practice Fusion so the company can expand them in data sharing technologies, big data insights and analytics, , and provide clinical trial solutions to help life sciences organizations to enhance bringing life-changing therapies to market. This acquisition will help the company provide advance health information technology and solutions

