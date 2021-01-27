Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market To Witness High Growth in Near Future | |eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation
Global ambulatory electronic health records market is set to witness of substantial CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records market research report assists organization gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ambulatory electronic health records market are Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth., NXGN Management, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., MEDHOST., Greenway Health, LLC, Aprima, Azalea Health among others.
Market Drivers
- Increasing government support to adopt healthcare information technologies will drive the market
- Rising usage of EHR solution will also propel the market growth
- Growing demand for the fluid movement of healthcare information will also contribute as a factor accelerating the growth of this market
- Increasing awareness towards healthcare solutions can also act as a driving factor for this market growth
Market Restraints
- High infrastructure investment will restrain the market growth
- Regulatory and technological barriers will also hamper the growth of this market
- Rising cost pressure will also restrict the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2019, eMDs, Inc. announced the acquisition of Aprima Medical Software so they can provide advance clinical solutions to their patients. The distinctive combination of techniques and services help them to serve healthcare providers the most strong and extensive portfolio of alternatives available and that implies higher effect, enhanced efficiency, and less operational burden
In January 2018, Allscripts announced the acquisition of Practice Fusion so the company can expand them in data sharing technologies, big data insights and analytics, , and provide clinical trial solutions to help life sciences organizations to enhance bringing life-changing therapies to market. This acquisition will help the company provide advance health information technology and solutions
Focal point of the report
- To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry
- Major players and brands
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.
- It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
Segmentation:Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Delivery Mode
(Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Application
(Practice Management, Patient Management, E-Prescribing, Referral Management, Population Health Management, Decision Support, Health Analytics),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Practice Size
(Large Practices, Small-to-Medium-Sized Practices, Solo Practices),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By End- User
(Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers, Independent Centers),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Function
(Reporting, Planning, Billing, Analysis, Remote Medicine Engagement, Medical Assistance),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
