Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Share and Forecast By 2027 | Key Competitors Are  Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH

Global ambulatory electronic health records market is set to witness of substantial CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ambulatory electronic health records market are Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth., NXGN Management, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., MEDHOST., Greenway Health, LLC, Aprima, Azalea Health among others.