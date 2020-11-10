Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Healthy Growth || Leading Players –Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation

Global ambulatory electronic health records market is set to witness of substantial CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ambulatory electronic health records market are Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth., NXGN Management, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., MEDHOST., Greenway Health, LLC, Aprima, Azalea Health among others.
Segmentation:Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Delivery Mode
(Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Application
(Practice Management, Patient Management, E-Prescribing, Referral Management, Population Health Management, Decision Support, Health Analytics),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Practice Size
(Large Practices, Small-to-Medium-Sized Practices, Solo Practices),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By End- User
(Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers, Independent Centers),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Function
(Reporting, Planning, Billing, Analysis, Remote Medicine Engagement, Medical Assistance),
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2019, eMDs, Inc. announced the acquisition of Aprima Medical Software so they can provide advance clinical solutions to their patients. The distinctive combination of techniques and services help them to serve healthcare providers the most strong and extensive portfolio of alternatives available and that implies higher effect, enhanced efficiency, and less operational burden
In January 2018, Allscripts announced the acquisition of Practice Fusion so the company can expand them in data sharing technologies, big data insights and analytics, , and provide clinical trial solutions to help life sciences organizations to enhance bringing life-changing therapies to market. This acquisition will help the company provide advance health information technology and solutions
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Drivers
Increasing government support to adopt healthcare information technologies will drive the market
Rising usage of EHR solution will also propel the market growth
Growing demand for the fluid movement of healthcare information will also contribute as a factor accelerating the growth of this market
Increasing awareness towards healthcare solutions can also act as a driving factor for this market growth
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Restraints
High infrastructure investment will restrain the market growth
Regulatory and technological barriers will also hamper the growth of this market
Rising cost pressure will also restrict the market growth
Key Features of the Report
- Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands
- Key parameters which are driving the market
- Key trends of the market
- Challenges of market growth
- What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants
- Market volume
