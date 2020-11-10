Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Healthy Growth || Leading Players –Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation

Global ambulatory electronic health records market is set to witness of substantial CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records market research report deals with systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the issues related to the marketing of goods to serve the healthcare IT industry with excellent market research analysis. This market report has been generated by keeping in mind all the vital aspects of the market research that simply brings market landscape into focus. The report can be referred efficiently by both traditional and new players in the industry for complete knowhow of the market. An influential Ambulatory Electronic Health Records market report also makes available the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for the company.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ambulatory electronic health records market are Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth., NXGN Management, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., MEDHOST., Greenway Health, LLC, Aprima, Azalea Health among others.

Segmentation:Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Delivery Mode

(Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions),

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Application

(Practice Management, Patient Management, E-Prescribing, Referral Management, Population Health Management, Decision Support, Health Analytics),

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Practice Size

(Large Practices, Small-to-Medium-Sized Practices, Solo Practices),

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By End- User

(Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers, Independent Centers),

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Function

(Reporting, Planning, Billing, Analysis, Remote Medicine Engagement, Medical Assistance),

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market By Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, eMDs, Inc. announced the acquisition of Aprima Medical Software so they can provide advance clinical solutions to their patients. The distinctive combination of techniques and services help them to serve healthcare providers the most strong and extensive portfolio of alternatives available and that implies higher effect, enhanced efficiency, and less operational burden

In January 2018, Allscripts announced the acquisition of Practice Fusion so the company can expand them in data sharing technologies, big data insights and analytics, , and provide clinical trial solutions to help life sciences organizations to enhance bringing life-changing therapies to market. This acquisition will help the company provide advance health information technology and solutions

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Drivers

Increasing government support to adopt healthcare information technologies will drive the market

Rising usage of EHR solution will also propel the market growth

Growing demand for the fluid movement of healthcare information will also contribute as a factor accelerating the growth of this market

Increasing awareness towards healthcare solutions can also act as a driving factor for this market growth

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Restraints

High infrastructure investment will restrain the market growth

Regulatory and technological barriers will also hamper the growth of this market

Rising cost pressure will also restrict the market growth

Key Features of the Report

Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands Key parameters which are driving the market Key trends of the market Challenges of market growth What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants Market volume

