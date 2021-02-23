global Aluminum Systems market has reached USD 143.4 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 218.6 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 6.2%

The global Aluminum Systems market has reached USD 143.4 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 218.6 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2020-2026 due to the rising technological advancements in the market across the globe. The significant factor that is estimated to drive the growth of the global aluminum systems market is the changing trend in the food & beverage industry towards the packaged food, especially in the developing markets such as China, India, and Brazil.

The demand for aluminum in the packaging industry is estimated to advance due to the rapid proliferation of beverage products and processed food in developing economies. Also, the demand for aluminum is anticipated to increase significantly due to the high demand from the construction, automotive, and packaging sectors across the globe.

Growth drivers

The growing disposable income

The aluminum systems industry is influenced by the rising population, changing consumer lifestyle & preferences, consumer awareness, urbanization, and development in the economy which drives the growth for sustainable products. This has resulted in an increase in the disposable income of consumers and the ability to purchase a range of new products from personal technology, automobiles, and packaged foods. Such factors will propel the demand for the aluminum systems market across the regions.

Rising trend of recycling ability

Key recycling ability of aluminum casting driving demand and growth trend of aluminum system in the global market with a significant growth rate. Due to recycled aluminum, the demand for the global aluminum market is growing. Stringent government regulations associated with the recycling of materials to reduce waste, especially in developed economies is helping in the growth of the aluminum systems market during the forecast period of 2026.

Aluminum Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Aluminum Systems market are RUSAL, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Bhp Billiton, Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcast Technologies, Endurance Technologies Limited, Century Aluminum Company, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium, PJSC, China Hongqiao Group Limited, United Company Rusal (Russia), Hindalco Indsutries, AAG Extrusion, CHALCO, Xinfa Group Co., Ltd., and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Recent Developments:

In July 2019, PARTER Capital Group AG Acquires Avilés and La Coruña, Spain Aluminum Plants from Alcoa.

In June 2019, Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today announced that it has amended its joint venture with the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) in which Alcoa holds a minority, 25.1 percent stake.

In April 2019, Russia’s Rusal was sanctioned by the US. Now it’s investing $200 million in a Kentucky mill.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Aluminum Systems market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Aluminum Systems market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the Global Aluminum Systems market based on the alloy type, alloying element, application, and region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global Aluminum Systems Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Alloy Type, By Alloying Element, By Application and By Region Key Players RUSAL, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Bhp Billiton, Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcast Technologies, Endurance Technologies Limited, Century Aluminum Company, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium, PJSC, China Hongqiao Group Limited, United Company Rusal (Russia), Hindalco Indsutries, AAG Extrusion, CHALCO, Xinfa Group Co., Ltd., and Other Prominent Players

By Alloy Type

Wrought Aluminum Alloy

Cast Aluminum Alloy

By Alloying Element

Silicon

Magnesium

Manganese

Copper

Zinc

Others

By Application

Transportation & Logistics

Packaging

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

