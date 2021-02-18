Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Research Report 2021

Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Forging Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Casting Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Segment by Application

Ordinary Cars

Sports Cars

SUV

MPV

Others

By Company

Enkei Wheels

CM Wheels

Topy Group

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Superior Industries

Uniwheel Group

Maxion Wheels

CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing

Wanfeng Group

YHI International Limited

Anchi Aluminium Wheel

Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Limited

Brock

Alutec

Gmp Italia

Fondmetal

Rimstock

Borbet GmbH

Kosei

OXXO Alloy Wheels

Breyton

ALCAR Group

Endurance Technologies Private Limited

Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited

AURA Alloy Wheels

Stamford Sport Wheels

Bright Wheels (Thailand)

FUTEK ALLOY

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table Of Content

1 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels

1.2 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Forging Aluminum Alloy Wheels

1.2.3 Casting Aluminum Alloy Wheels

1.3 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Ordinary Cars

1.3.3 Sports Cars

1.3.4 SUV

1.3.5 MPV

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production

3.4.1 North America Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production

3.5.1 Europe Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production

3.6.1 China Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production

3.7.1 Japan Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production

3.8.1 South Korea Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production

3.9.1 India Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Enkei Wheels

7.1.1 Enkei Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.1.2 Enkei Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Enkei Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Enkei Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CM Wheels

7.2.1 CM Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.2.2 CM Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CM Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CM Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CM Wheels Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Topy Group

7.3.1 Topy Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.3.2 Topy Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Topy Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Topy Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Topy Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Borbet

7.4.1 Borbet Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.4.2 Borbet Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Borbet Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Borbet Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Borbet Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Ronal Wheels

7.5.1 Ronal Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ronal Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Ronal Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Ronal Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Superior Industries

7.6.1 Superior Industries Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.6.2 Superior Industries Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Superior Industries Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Superior Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Superior Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Uniwheel Group

7.7.1 Uniwheel Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.7.2 Uniwheel Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Uniwheel Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Uniwheel Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Maxion Wheels

7.8.1 Maxion Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.8.2 Maxion Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Maxion Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Maxion Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Maxion Wheels Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing

7.9.1 CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.9.2 CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.9.3 CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Wanfeng Group

7.10.1 Wanfeng Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wanfeng Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Wanfeng Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Wanfeng Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Wanfeng Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 YHI International Limited

7.11.1 YHI International Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.11.2 YHI International Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.11.3 YHI International Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 YHI International Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 YHI International Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Anchi Aluminium Wheel

7.12.1 Anchi Aluminium Wheel Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.12.2 Anchi Aluminium Wheel Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Anchi Aluminium Wheel Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Anchi Aluminium Wheel Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Anchi Aluminium Wheel Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel

7.13.1 Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.13.2 Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Limited

7.14.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.14.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Brock

7.15.1 Brock Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.15.2 Brock Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Brock Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Brock Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Brock Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Alutec

7.16.1 Alutec Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.16.2 Alutec Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Alutec Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Alutec Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Alutec Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Gmp Italia

7.17.1 Gmp Italia Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.17.2 Gmp Italia Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Gmp Italia Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Gmp Italia Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Gmp Italia Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Fondmetal

7.18.1 Fondmetal Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.18.2 Fondmetal Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Fondmetal Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Fondmetal Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Fondmetal Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Rimstock

7.19.1 Rimstock Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.19.2 Rimstock Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Rimstock Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Rimstock Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Rimstock Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Borbet GmbH

7.20.1 Borbet GmbH Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.20.2 Borbet GmbH Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Borbet GmbH Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Borbet GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Borbet GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Kosei

7.21.1 Kosei Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.21.2 Kosei Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Kosei Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Kosei Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Kosei Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 OXXO Alloy Wheels

7.22.1 OXXO Alloy Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.22.2 OXXO Alloy Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.22.3 OXXO Alloy Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 OXXO Alloy Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 OXXO Alloy Wheels Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Breyton

7.23.1 Breyton Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.23.2 Breyton Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Breyton Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Breyton Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Breyton Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 ALCAR Group

7.24.1 ALCAR Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.24.2 ALCAR Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.24.3 ALCAR Group Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 ALCAR Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 ALCAR Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Endurance Technologies Private Limited

7.25.1 Endurance Technologies Private Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.25.2 Endurance Technologies Private Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Endurance Technologies Private Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Endurance Technologies Private Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Endurance Technologies Private Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited

7.26.1 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.26.2 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 AURA Alloy Wheels

7.27.1 AURA Alloy Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.27.2 AURA Alloy Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.27.3 AURA Alloy Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 AURA Alloy Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 AURA Alloy Wheels Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Stamford Sport Wheels

7.28.1 Stamford Sport Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.28.2 Stamford Sport Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Stamford Sport Wheels Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Stamford Sport Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Stamford Sport Wheels Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Bright Wheels (Thailand)

7.29.1 Bright Wheels (Thailand) Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.29.2 Bright Wheels (Thailand) Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Bright Wheels (Thailand) Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Bright Wheels (Thailand) Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Bright Wheels (Thailand) Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 FUTEK ALLOY

7.30.1 FUTEK ALLOY Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Corporation Information

7.30.2 FUTEK ALLOY Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Product Portfolio

7.30.3 FUTEK ALLOY Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 FUTEK ALLOY Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 FUTEK ALLOY Recent Developments/Updates

8 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels

8.4 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Distributors List

9.3 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Industry Trends

10.2 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Growth Drivers

10.3 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Challenges

10.4 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion



15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

