Global Aluminium Curtain Wall Market Growing at 8.35% CAGR to Hit US$ 61.78 Billion by 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aluminium Curtain Wall Market by Product Type (Semi-unitized, Unitized and Stick Built System), Construction Type (New Construction and Refurbishment), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.

The global aluminium curtain wall market is expected to grow from USD 32.52 billion in 2020 to USD 61.78 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Asia-Pacific holds a maximum amount of share in the global market. There are several reasons behind the region’s growth, urbanization being the most important of all. The dominating countries in the region are China, India and Japan. These countries are witnessing an increase in per capita income, so the demand for commercial facilities such as malls, hospitals, offices, restaurants, etc., has increased. Further, rising awareness among consumers, along with supportive government initiatives, is another factor contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, North America is projected to register a high growth rate during 2021-2028. The growing demand can be attributed to increase in re-constructional activities in the region.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419137/request-sample

Aluminium Curtain Wall Market by Product Type (Semi-unitized, Unitized and Stick Built System), Construction Type (New Construction and Refurbishment), Application, Region and Global Forecast 2021-2028

Key players in the aluminium curtain wall market are C.R. Laurence, Sapa Building Systems, Arcat, YKK AP America, Capitol Aluminium & Glass Corporation, Glasson GmbH, EFCO, ALUMIL, Extech Exterior Technologies, ROCKWOOL, Petra Aluminium, Reynaers, Arcadia, Hansen, Kawneer, GUTMANN AG, and others.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of product type, construction type, application and regions. The product type segment includes the semi-unitized, unitized and stick-built system. The unitized segment holds majority of market shares. Unitized aluminium curtain walls have several benefits such as lower installation costs, fewer labor costs and reduced requirements for site operation. The unitized walls can be easily fabricated and are reliable as it is assembled in a monitored environment. The stick-built system has registered substantial CAGR. The stick-built type provides large tolerance to the structure. The construction type segment includes new construction and refurbishment. An aluminium curtain wall is majorly used for new constructions. The necessary regulations for the construction of green buildings have increased the use of aluminium curtain wall in certain regions. The traditional buildings are not energy efficient and thus gives out a lot of heat to the exterior environment. Also, the refurbishment segment will grow at a substantial rate as many high-end commercial buildings are opting for energy efficiency. The application segment includes residential and commercial. Among the two, the commercial segment accounts for majority of the shares. The commercial sector is an essential part of the developing economies. With the rise in per capita income, the demand for shopping complexes, restaurants, hotels, etc., is also increasing simultaneously. The residential sector is projected to register a moderate growth rate. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy efficient houses in developed regions.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419137

Aluminium curtain walls can be used in low to high rise buildings. These walls include several components such as metal panels, thin stone and infills of glass. The use of aluminium curtain walls leads to reduction in the HVAC costs and simultaneously increases buildings’ energy efficiency. There are different types of aluminium curtain walls which are used for various applications based upon the requirements. The market will experience tremendous growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for sustainable buildings.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aluminium-curtain-wall-market-by-product-type-semi-unitized-419137.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com