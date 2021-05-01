Global Aluminium Caps & Closures Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The aluminium caps and closure market were valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the period of 2020-2025.

For the packaging sector, aluminium caps & closures are crucial and this acts as the main driving force for the development of the sector. In addition, the rising demand for branded goods is anticipated to raise the global market’s steady momentum.

The materials which are used to cover or seal a single item are aluminium caps and seals. Protecting the substance from undesired germs, oxygen and pilferage is the key objective behind this stuff. It also helps to ease the transport of different objects. Owing to the nature of corrosion resistance, aluminium caps and seals are gaining further popularity. It is used in various fields, such as food and drink, home and personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The industry uses it to make its packaging more compact and user-friendly.

Market Trends

• More food and beverages are needed to increase population growth and per capita income growth in developed countries. In each end-use vertical, the pace of output for a single commodity and product line-up has risen successively in those countries last year. In the coming years, this reality has tremendous potential to push the market.

• New brands are joining all the end-use verticals that demand more caps & closures of aluminium for each single packaged unit they make. This, in particular, is driving growth in this market. The quantity of the final packed unit is also reduced in order to maximise the number of goods sold and eventually lead to the growth of the aluminium caps & closures market, retaining price vs. product offering rivalry among brands.

• A restraining factor for this market has been plastic substitutes. As the price is smaller, plastic is used for the purpose of cost-cutting. The technical breakthrough in plastics and polymers today makes them environmentally sustainable and health-friendly. For this cause, producers are already favourable to plastics over aluminium and plastic closures have already begun to be introduced.

• Syrups or powdered drug bottles and injection liquids are the most widely used end-use products in the pharmacy industry. In terms of market share in2018, the pharmaceuticals sector is second, which is about 20.7 per cent. Across the projected period, the CAGR is expected to be 5.1 per cent.

Market Drivers

As major drivers for aluminium caps and closures, growing demand for convenient food and increased operability serve as essential drivers. To keep the substance new and healthy from dust and other bacteria, a cap plays an imperative role. Consumers are on the lookout for user-friendly, easy to open, and simple to use closures. In different product categories, such as body care, skincare, drinks, and liquid food products, the growing popularity of dispensing closures and pump closures is set to accelerate the growth of the global aluminium caps and closure market.

The movement towards health and fitness is now moving towards preventive healthcare, which increases the market for FMCG goods targeting enhanced lifestyles. Illegal refilling of syrups and soft drinks and their counterfeiting poses a growing challenge and a significant risk to human health, customer trust and welfare in a highly competitive market. In order to educate customers about the quality and authenticity of the goods they are purchasing, caps that avoid leakage, tampering, and counterfeiting are becoming increasingly necessary.

Opportunities

In the next few years, developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil will face strong demand for aluminium caps & closures. Development is largely driven by favourable demographics and an increase in household incomes. When processed food goods eat up a rising share of the consumer’s purchases due to changing habits, comfort and hygiene are becoming highly prized attributes. Due to the increasing FMCG industry, other developing economies, such as Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, and Indonesia, are attractive markets for aluminium caps & closures. Through diversifying their product portfolios and expanding their distribution base, cap makers are pursuing ambitious growth strategies in these nations.

Key players

• Leading players in the aluminium caps & closures market:-

• Crown Holding (US)

• Silgan Holdings (US)

• Amcor (Australia)

• Guala Closure (Luxembourg)

• Alcopack (Germany)

• Herti JSC (Bulgaria)

• Torrent Closures (Spain)

• Cap & Seal Pvt Ltd (India)

• Federfin Tech S.R.L (Italy)

• Osias Berk (US)

• ITC Packaging (US)

• DYZDN Metal Packaging (China)

• Shangyu Sanyou Electro-Chemical Aluminium Products (China)

• Alameda Packaging (US)

• EMA Pharmaceuticals (France)

• Helicap Closures (China)

