Global Alumina Trihydrate Market || keyplayers MAL – Magyar Aluminium Termelo es Kereskedelmi Zrt.

The report “ Global Alumina Trihydrate Market, by End-Use Industry (Plastic, Building and Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Coatings, Glass, Rubber, and Others (Paper Industry and Chemical Industry), by Application (Flame Retardant, Filler, and Antacid), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″Global alumina trihydrate market is projected to grow from US$ 1.5 billion in 2019 to US$ 2.6 billion by 2029. Global alumina trihydrate market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for alumina trihydrate as flame retardants in various end-use industries such as plastics as well as building and construction across the globe. Rising demand for alumina trihydrate from adhesives and paints and coatings industries and as an antacid in pharmaceuticals industry are driving growth of the global alumina trihydrate market.

In August 2009, for instance, Huber Engineered Materials, a division of J.M. Huber Corporation had launched “MoldX® A105” optimized alumina trihydrate, a fine-particle size and unique particle distribution flame retardant for pultrusion and wet-mat based applications.

The global alumina trihydrate market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry, application, and region.

By end-use industry, plastic industry segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to increasing use of alumina trihydrate, owing to it is very effective in flame retardant, filler applications, thermosets and plastics applications.

By Application, flame retardant application segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to increasing use of alumina trihydrate as flame retardant across the world in plastics, building & construction, and other industries.

By region, North America alumina trihydrate market accounted for major revenue share of the global alumina trihydrate market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Demand for alumina trihydrate from the construction industry and automobile industry especially in the U.S. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Alumina Trihydrate Market", by End-Use Industry (Plastic, Building and Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Coatings, Glass, Rubber, and Others (Paper Industry and Chemical Industry), by Application (Flame Retardant, Filler, and Antacid), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global alumina trihydrate market includes Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG, Albemarle Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials, Nabaltec AG, LKAB Minerals AB, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Alcoa Inc., Aluminium Corporation of China Limited, Nalco Company LLC, and MAL – Magyar Aluminium Termelo es Kereskedelmi Zrt.

