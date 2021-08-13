Global Alternative Data Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global alternative data market is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2020 to $2.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for alternative data sources owing to the growing interest in stock market trading. The alternative data market is expected to reach $8.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 39%.

Request For The Sample Of The Alternative Data Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5184&type=smp

The alternative data market consists of sales of alternative data by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide alternative data and helps in finding out the market insight. Alternative data is characterized as non-traditional data that can give an indicator of a firm future performance other than conventional sources such as corporate filings, analyst predictions, and management instructions. This information can be utilized in pre-trade investment evaluation as well as to assist investors in monitoring the financial health of a firm, industry, or nation.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Alternative Data Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alternative-data-global-market-report

The alternative data market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the alternative data market are 1010Data Inc., Advan Research Corporation, Eagle Alpha Ltd., Preqin Ltd., Ravenpack International SL, The Earnest Research Company, Thinknum Inc., UBS Evidence Lab, YipitData, Dataminr Inc., M Science LLC, 7Park Data Inc., Convergence Inc., Geotab Inc, Jumpshot, JWN Energy, and Talkingdata.

The global alternative data market is segmented –

1) By Data Type: Credit And Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records, Mobile Application Usage, Satellite And Weather Data, Social And Sentiment Data, Web Scraped Data, Web Traffic

2) By Industry: Automotive, BFSI, Energy, Industrial, IT And Telecommunications, Media And Entertainment, Real Estate And Construction, Retail, Transportation And Logistics

Read More On The Global Alternative Data Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alternative-data-global-market-report

The alternative data market report describes and explains the global alternative data market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The alternative data report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global alternative data market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global alternative data market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Alternative Data Market Characteristics Alternative Data Market Product Analysis Alternative Data Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Alternative Data Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model