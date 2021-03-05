Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market expected to touch USD million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 4.5% during 2021-2027

The global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market is growing at a potential growth rate Year-over-Year (YoY) and has reached USD 487 million in 2020. The market is further expected to touch USD million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 4.5% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is produced as a by-product from the oxidation of cumene to produce phenol. The impurities of phenol, cumene, and butyl-benzene. AMS has applications across many industries. Some major areas of application are waxes, paints, and coatings, perfumes, antioxidants, adhesives, chemical intermediates, etc.

Growth Drivers

Raising the rate of construction work in the Asia-Pacific region will drive the market.

The rate of construction in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing rapidly due to urbanization in developing countries, the increasing presence of many automobile & oil and gas giants, the increasing rate of industrialization, and lenient government policies to attract investors. With increasing construction and industrialization, the demand for paints and coatings, waxes, chemical intermediates, and adhesives will go up. This will affect the alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market positively and will drive the market growth rate.

ABS (Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene), with increasing use in various industries across the globe, is expected to contribute majorly to the growth of the AMS market.

ABS (Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) had the largest share of the AMS-market thanks to its versatile nature, and properties. ABS is used extensively in various industries across the globe. ABS is known as a “bridge polymer” because it has the properties of both commodity thermoplastics and high-performing engineering plastics. There are various processes to manufacture acrylonitrile-butadienestyrene. The emulsion process is the oldest process, which produces the least pure product. The continuous phase reaction process is preferred these days due to less energy consumption, fewer effluent requirements, and products with high color consistency. ABS has found usage in the sports industry, electronics, and computers, household commodities, kitchen equipment, etc. With the increasing demand for products from the abovementioned industries, the demand for ABS is likely to go up, which will drive the growth of the alpha-methylstyrene market.

Competitive landscape

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of companies that provides varied petroleum resin products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of Petroleum resin market are Altiva Corp., Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Ineos Phenol, AdvanSix, Rosneft, SI Group Inc, DOMO Chemicals, Kumho P&B Chemicals, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp, Yangzhou Lida Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay SA, Rhodia, Versalis SPA, Sunoco Chemicals, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, The Plaza Group, Banner Chemicals Ltd, United Petrochemical Company and other prominent players.

In the Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market, prominent market participants compete on the basis of price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, GCC Countries. UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Purity, By Application and By Region Key Players Altiva Corp., Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Ineos Phenol, AdvanSix, Rosneft, SI Group Inc, DOMO Chemicals, Kumho P&B Chemicals, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp, Yangzhou Lida Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay SA, Rhodia, Versalis SPA, Sunoco Chemicals, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, The Plaza Group, Banner Chemicals Ltd, United Petrochemical Company and Others

By Purity

Above 99.5%

Between 95-99.5%

By End Use Industry

Resins

Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS)

Plasticizer

Adhesives

Paints and coatings

Waxes

Finishing agents

Perfumes

Chemical intermediates

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

