Global Alpha Mannosidosis Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global alpha mannosidosis market is expected to grow from $7.50 million in 2020 to $8.89 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth is mainly due to increasing prevalence of alpha mannosidosis, use of orphan drugs, fee reductions and tax credits, increasing investment in the rare disease treatment and advancements in treatment drugs. The alpha mannosidosis market is expected to reach $17.91 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.1%.

The alpha mannosidosis market consists of sales of therapies for alpha mannosidosis (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provides treatment for alpha mannosidosis, which is a lysosomal storage disorder. Lysosomes are particles bound in membranes within cells that function as the primary digestive units. Alpha-mannosidosis is a rare genetic inherited condition that affects the organs and tissues of the person suffering from the disease. The treatment therapy focuses on detecting and preventing polysaccharide accumulations within mutant cells, which can cause harm to tissue, organs, and eventually death. Polysaccharides are defined as larger molecules composed of several linked sugar molecules.

The alpha mannosidosis market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the alpha mannosidosis market are Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Nuo Therapeutics, and Zymenex.

The global alpha mannosidosis market is segmented –

1) By Therapy Type: Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplantation (PBSCT), Gene Therapy

2) By Indication: Type I, Type II, Type III

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Speciality Clinics

The alpha mannosidosis market report describes and explains the global alpha mannosidosis market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The alpha mannosidosis report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global alpha mannosidosis market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global alpha mannosidosis market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

