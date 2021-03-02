Global Alopecia Treatment Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Market Solutions, Developments, Challenges & Opportunities – Johnson and Johnson, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Lexington, Merck

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Alopecia Treatment market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Alopecia Treatment market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Alopecia Treatment market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Alopecia Treatment market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., Lexington International LLC, Merck & Co. Inc. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Alopecia Treatment market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Alopecia Treatment Market is valued approximately at USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Alopecia, also called baldness or hair loss, refers to hair removal from the head or body part. The disorder may appear in both male and female and in any age. To be precise, there are five main forms of alopecia, such as alopecia areata, androgenic alopecia, cicatricial alopecia, alopecia totalis and telogen effluvium. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that affects the hair follicles and causes hair loss or hair breakage leading to total baldness. Hormonal changes, genetic disease, radiation treatment to the brain, fatigue, and some drugs & treatments are among the causes of male or female -pattern alopecia. Development on the alopecia treatment market is led largely by rising demand for hair loss treatment medications with improved efficacy and reduced side effects. Whereas, surging prevalence of diseases across the globe, technical advancement and increases in per-capita healthcare spending are some of the factors projected to fuel the demand for alopecia treatment over the forecast period. Apart from this, the key players of global Alopecia market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. Developing new products for better results and stiff marketing is one of the industry leaders’ strategic tactics. For instance, HCell Inc., a biotech company secured orphan drug designation (ODD) from the FDA in 2018 for its medication. In addition, in 2017, Perrigo Company PLC. launched Women’s Rogaine over the counter, which aims to regrow hair on top of the scalp. Whereas, side effects associated with available hair loss treatment therapies and patent expiry of many blockbuster drugs are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to enlarging disease prevalence, technological advancements, novel product development, and increasing disposable income. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as large population base and rising consumer awareness toward available treatment options would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

Lexington International LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH

Cirrus Hair Center

Transitions Hair Pty Ltd.

Capillus

ollica, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Disease Type

Alopecia Areata

Cicatricial Alopecia

Traction Alopecia

Alopecia Totalis

Alopecia Universalis

Androgenetic Alopecia

Others

By End-use

Homecare Settings

Dermatology Clinics

By Sales Channel

Prescriptions

OTC

By Gender

Male

Female

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Alopecia Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Alopecia Treatment Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Alopecia Treatment Market, by Disease Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Alopecia Treatment Market, by End-use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Alopecia Treatment Market, by Sales Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Alopecia Treatment Market, by Gender, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Alopecia Treatment Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Gender: Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Alopecia Treatment Market Dynamics

3.1.Alopecia Treatment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Alopecia Treatment Market: Gender: Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Alopecia Treatment Market, by Disease Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Alopecia Treatment Market by Disease Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Alopecia Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Disease Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Alopecia Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Alopecia Treatment Areata

5.4.2.Cicatricial Alopecia Treatment

5.4.3.Traction Alopecia Treatment

5.4.4.Alopecia Treatment Totalis

5.4.5.Alopecia Treatment Universalis

5.4.6.Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment

5.4.7.Others

Chapter 6.Global Alopecia Treatment Market, by End-use

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Alopecia Treatment Market by End-use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Alopecia Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Alopecia Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Homecare Settings

6.4.2.Dermatology Clinics

Chapter 7.Global Alopecia Treatment Market, by Sales Channel

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Alopecia Treatment Market by Sales Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Alopecia Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sales Channel2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Alopecia Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Prescriptions

7.4.2.OTC

Chapter 8.Global Alopecia Treatment Market, by Gender

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Alopecia Treatment Market by Gender:, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Alopecia Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Gender:: 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Alopecia Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1.Male

8.4.2.Female

Chapter 9.Global Alopecia Treatment Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Alopecia Treatment Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Alopecia Treatment Market

9.2.1.U.S. Alopecia Treatment Market

9.2.1.1.Disease Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2.End-use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3.Sales Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4.Gender breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Alopecia Treatment Market

9.3.Europe Alopecia Treatment Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Alopecia Treatment Market

9.3.2.Germany Alopecia Treatment Market

9.3.3.France Alopecia Treatment Market

9.3.4.Spain Alopecia Treatment Market

9.3.5.Italy Alopecia Treatment Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Alopecia Treatment Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Alopecia Treatment Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Alopecia Treatment Market

9.4.2.India Alopecia Treatment Market

9.4.3.Japan Alopecia Treatment Market

9.4.4.Australia Alopecia Treatment Market

9.4.5.South Korea Alopecia Treatment Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Alopecia Treatment Market

9.5.Latin America Alopecia Treatment Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Alopecia Treatment Market

9.5.2.Mexico Alopecia Treatment Market

9.6.Rest of The World Alopecia Treatment Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1. Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Disease Type Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.2.3. Cipla Inc.

10.2.4. Lexington International LLC

10.2.5.Merck & Co., Inc.

10.2.6.Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH

10.2.7.Cirrus Hair Center

10.2.8. Transitions Hair Pty Ltd.

10.2.9.Capillus

10.2.10.ollica, Inc

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

