Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Set To Boom With Top Booming Companies-Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe

The alopecia treatment (hair loss) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,461.35 million by 2027. The rising prevalence of alopecia (hair loss) globally and extensive research & development activity in alopecia treatment (hair loss) are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market in the forecast period.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are Cipla,Viviscal,Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe,Kirkland Signature,

Key Developments in the Market:

In January, 2018, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543, a novel, oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, disease which attacks the hair follicles, leading to hair loss.

In May 2018, Histogen, Inc (U.S.) announced that received approval to Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to study its lead product in female diffuse hair loss.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant will boost the market

Changing lifestyle along with increase in stress level among working class population can fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of alopecia treatment (hair loss) is acting as a major restraint for the market

Side effects/allergic reactions by treatment also acting as a major market restraint.

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027.

Segmentation:Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market

Global Alopecia Treatment

(Hair Loss)

By Disease Type

(Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Ciatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis),

Drug Type

(Minoxidil, Finasteride, Cyclosporine and Others),

Gender

(Male, Female),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Topical, Injectable),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Points Involved in Alopecia Treatment Market Report:

Alopecia Treatment Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Alopecia Treatment Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

