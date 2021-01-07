Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis ,Statistics and Forecast to 2026||Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, such Alopecia Treatment market research report is always crucial. This market report contains a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of this Alopecia Treatment report are very trustworthy and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.40 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant and changing lifestyle.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are Cipla,Viviscal,Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe,Kirkland Signature,

Key Developments in the Market:

In January, 2018, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543, a novel, oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, disease which attacks the hair follicles, leading to hair loss.

In May 2018, Histogen, Inc (U.S.) announced that received approval to Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to study its lead product in female diffuse hair loss.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant will boost the market

Changing lifestyle along with increase in stress level among working class population can fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of alopecia treatment (hair loss) is acting as a major restraint for the market

Side effects/allergic reactions by treatment also acting as a major market restraint.

Some major points from table of content:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Key Inferences Market Overview Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape Future of the Market

Segmentation:Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market

Global Alopecia Treatment

(Hair Loss)

By Disease Type

(Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Ciatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis),

Drug Type

(Minoxidil, Finasteride, Cyclosporine and Others),

Gender

(Male, Female),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Topical, Injectable),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027.

