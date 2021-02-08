Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market: COVID-19 Impact, Competitive and Regional Market Analysis till 2030

The global allergic conjunctivitis market accounted for 2.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.

The report “Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market, By Type (Bacterial, Allergic, Viral, and Chemical), By Drug Class (Antibiotics, Mast Cell Stabilizers, Steroids, and others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics and Specialty Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In April 2020, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited announced that the company had received an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval from the FDA for their generic ophthalmic solution of alcaftadine for the disease indication of allergic conjunctivitis.

In February 2020, Alcon announced the launch of Pataday Once Daily Relief, first ever and only eye drop to provide all day allergy itch relief arising from allergic conjunctivitis without a prescription.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon type, the viral segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period because viral conjunctivitis is more prevalent in summer and is the most common cause of infectious conjunctivitis across the globe.

Depending end user, the hospital & clinics segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By region, North America is the largest market for allergic conjunctivitis treatments due to high prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis. According to the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), around 50 million to 60 million people in the U.S. had allergic conjunctivitis in 2015.

