Global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Industry 2021 Regional Analysis – Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and ROW

Demand for paints & coatings across decorative, automotive, industrial, and protective paints & coatings industries is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Also, emerging economies are expected to show significant opportunities with growing residential and commercial buildings for the growth of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market, worldwide. The paints & coatings segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners are primarily used as thinners in paints & coatings. The high performance feature of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners meets the demand of continually changing mix of solvents used in this industry. Also increasing demand from various end-use industries such as decorative, automotive, industrial, and protective paints & coatings industries is driving the growth of the paints & coatings segment in aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market.

The varnish makers’ & painters’ naphtha segment is projected dominate the market as well as is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both, value and volume. The rising demand for varnish makers’ & painters’ naphtha for use in paints & coatings, and cleaning & degreasing is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners owing to the presence of major consumers of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growing urbanization, population, and increase in the income of the middle-class population of the region leading to increased demand for residential and commercial buildings in the Asia Pacific are the major factors influencing the growth of the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market in this region.

Key market players include ExxonMobil Chemical, Inc. (US), SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (US), Gotham Industries (Canada), Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Co. (Saudi Arabia), Recochem Inc. (Canada), HCS Group (Germany), W.M. Barr (US), and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands).

