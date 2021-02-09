Global Alexipharmic Drugs Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2027||
Global alexipharmic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
The major players covered in the alexipharmic drugs market are Hope Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Mylan N.V., Endo International Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Novartis AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Apotex, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd among others.
Alexipharmic Drugs Market Definition:
Alexipharmic drugs are a therapeutic agent which is commonly used as antidotes which neutralize or antagonize the unwanted as well as toxicant effect of poison, which was intentionally or accidentally consumed by the person. Many alexipharmic drugs act by preventing the formation of toxic metabolites or inhibit the effect of toxicants at the receptor binding site.
Segmentation:Global Alexipharmic Drugs Market
Alexipharmic drugs market is segmented on the basis of indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.
On the basis of indication, the alexipharmic drugs market is segmented into alcoholic overdose, opioid overdose, cyanide poisoning and others
Based on route of administration, the alexipharmic drugs market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others
On the basis of end-users, the alexipharmic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others
On the basis of distribution channel, the alexipharmic drugs market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy
Alexipharmic Drugs Market Drivers:
Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
The growth of the alexipharmic drugs market enhanced by the growing cases of psychoactive substances abuse and increase dependency on narcotics drugs.
Furthermore, advances in the Medication-assisted Treatment (MAT) and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities are considered as lucrative factors for the demand of alexipharmic drugs.
Alexipharmic Drugs Market Restraints:
However, high treatment cost and discontinuation of drugs are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.
