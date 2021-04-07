Global Alcohol Ingredients Market – Growth ,Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)

The global alcohol ingredients market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



The global alcohol ingredients market is driven by the emergence of craft breweries and developments in the production processes. Alcohol, also known as ethyl alcohol or ethanol, is an intoxicating, colorless and flammable liquid. Alcohol ingredients refer to various edible products, such as grains (barley, corn, rye, wheat and maize), fruits and vegetables, used to manufacture alcoholic beverages. Along with this, other ingredients, including roots, barks, flowers, seeds, herbs, spices and byproducts of sugarcane or sugarcane juice, are also added. These ingredients are malted and brewed for a specific time to enhance the color, flavor and clarity of beer, wine and liquor.



Global Alcohol Ingredients Market Trends:



Over the years, a significant rise in alcohol consumption has increased the demand for alcohol ingredients. Besides this, an increasing number of pubs, bars and breweries serving alcoholic drinks is creating a positive impact on the market. Consequently, market players are focusing more on enhancing and advancing the production processes for providing better alcohol ingredients with enhanced functionality. Moreover, the rising purchasing power of consumers, along with improved marketing and branding of alcoholic beverages, has encouraged the market growth. Furthermore, there has been a considerable rise in the number of craft breweries, with the growing inclination toward artisanal beverages. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Market Summary:



Based on the ingredient type, the market has been segmented into flavors and salts, colorants, yeast, enzymes, and others.



On the basis of the beverage, the market has been classified into beer, wine, whiskey, spirits (vodka, gin, rum, tequila, brandy and others) and others.



Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Spain and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc., Doehler, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and Sensient Technologies Corporation.



