Global Alcohol Ingredients Industry Analysis By Ingredient & Beverage Type and Regional Report | WhipsmartMI

Factor driving the alcohol ingredients market is the rise in the global consumption of alcoholic beverages which is in direct relation to the traditions and cultures followed by the population all around the globe. Alcohol ingredients are prepared by extraction of yeast, enzymes, colors, and flavors from natural sources such as plants, vegetables, and fruits. Alcohol ingredients are used in a wide range of beverage applications, especially in the production of alcoholic beverages. The flavors and salts segment is expected to be lead the market over the forecast period. Flavored alcoholic beverages, such as spirits, wines, and beers, have gained immense popularity in recent years and have become an integral part of the alcoholic drinks market.

Europe is dominating the market for alcohol ingredients; however, more growth potential is shown by emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for alcohol ingredients, owing to the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, particularly in countries such as India, Australia, Japan, and China. This has prompted key players to optimize their production processes to provide better functional ingredients and favorable functionalities in various beverage applications.

Key market players include Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), and Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark).

