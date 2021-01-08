Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market 2020 Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. This Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market research report understands the current and future of the market in both developed and emerging markets. The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the business priorities. It throws light on the segment expected to dominate the industry and market. It forecast the regions expected to witness the fastest growth. This report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and Segments.

This Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market tracks the major market events including product launches, development trends, mergers, acquisition and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. The Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the market. The global market is bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Global alcohol-dependency treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and untapped emerging economies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Global alcohol-dependency treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global alcohol-dependency treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alcohol-dependency treatment market are Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Curemark, LLC, Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, BioCorRx, Inc, Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cerecor Inc , Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, MONTISERA LTD, Kinnov Therapeutics, Indivior PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, H. Lundbeck A/S and others.

Key Market Players:

Market Definition: Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market

Alcohol-dependency is also known as alcohol use disorder chronic consumption of alcoholic beverages at a level that interferes with physical or mental health. It can lead to health and social problem and causes negative emotions, impulsive behavior, craving and withdrawal syndrome.

According to the source from the Our World in Data, it is estimated that globally, around 185,000 people died directly from alcohol use disorders in 2017. Improvement in treatment rates and healthcare infrastructure are also expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Drivers

High prevalence of alcohol abuse disorder worldwide and vulnerable adult population is propelling the growth of this market

Change in life style and non-stringent regulation on sale of alcohol to the minors

New innovation and emerging new markets is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market

By Type

Mild

Moderate

Severe

By Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Psychotherapy

By Drugs

Naltrexone

Antabuse

Acamprosate

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, H. Lundbeck A/S received an approval from the Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for Selincro (nalmefene hydrochloride) for treatment to reduce alcohol consumption in alcohol-dependent patients. The approval of Selincro represents significantly improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from alcohol addiction throughout the Japan.

In July 2017, Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported topline result of phase I trial of OPNT002 which is a tranasally dosed (IN) formulation of the opioid antagonist naltrexone hydrochloride is developing for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The trial demonstrated increased the rate of absorption of intranasal naltrexone with no serious adverse event.

Research Methodology: Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

