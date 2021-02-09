Global Albumin Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2026||HiMedia Laboratories, MedxBio Pte. Ltd., Novozymes A/S., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Global Albumin Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 791.25 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1214.32 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in production of immunoglobulins and the development of plant based albumin.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the albumin market are Octapharma, CSL Behring LLC, Baxter International, Inc, HiMedia Laboratories, MedxBio Pte. Ltd., Novozymes A/S., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, China Biologic Products Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biotest AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Celgene Corporation, Grifols, S.A., InVitria, , Albumin Therapeutics, LLC, . RayBiotech, Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences, Albumedix, among others.